伦敦—债券投资者来自火星，央行行长来自金星——这就是债券市场对于过去十年来的反常宽松的货币政策正在消退的消极反应给人的印象。但是，风险资产市场无视债券市场所竖起的红旗。这是对还是错？
如今，大部分发达国家的通货膨胀仍然很低。但此前美国和英国等国家的鸽派央行都在蠢蠢欲动，要收回它们自2008年全球金融危机爆发以来所采取的宽松的货币政策。
以通胀为目标的央行认为，当通胀预期稳定时，通胀的变化就来自经济中萧条（slack）量的变化。当萧条减少时——现在就是如此，当前失业率远低于商业周期平均水平（在美国和英国更是处于几十年来的最低水平）——通胀最终会上扬。
目前，这些央行保持货币宽松的时间远远长于过去，这是为了抵御金融危机所造成的增长阻力和通胀。但它们从过去的资产泡沫中知道，在过长时间保持货币政策过松有可能挖下一个更深的巨坑，导致下一个周期的自然利率和潜在增长显著下降。
那么，风险资产市场的投资者如此自鸣得意到底是对是错？目前，我们还得不出确定的答案。但过去的平静期的记录表明，当跨资产市场风险低迷时，审慎的做法是去风险（de-risking）。
平心而论，如果投资者看到了更加明确的金融市场和实体经济过度冒险的信号——那种需要货币政策予以重击的过度行为——他们就有更大的理由感到担忧。由于资产价格疯狂时期——互联网泡沫和2000—2008年房地产泡沫都属于此类——通常伴随着极其宽松的货币政策，因此，央行正在以渐进的、可预测的方式取消货币宽松，试图以此来延长商业周期。
但资产价格泡沫也常常伴随着新的创新，新的创新诱使市场和央行认为这次真的不同。在后危机环境中，对于更高的资产价格估值，最有可能的理由是全球储蓄“价格”（自然利率）都在出现下滑。如果公司利润是趋势增长（潜在增长率）的增函数，但融资成本随日益走低的自然利率而继续下滑，那么，从结构性角度讲，市盈率就应该比过去更高，信用利差应该总体更紧。
但是，这一观点在今天看来固然正确，但投资者至少有两个理由应该担忧。首先，既然趋势增长和自然利率之差推高了资产估值，那么这一利差的边际变化也应该导致估值的变化。如果央行只是改变短期利率——货币政策的传统工具——就像它们在过去所做的那样，那么这就不构成担忧的理由。
但是，在当前周期，央行变得更加依赖间接工具——即长期利率。这些工具的效果，取决于投资者的预期，因此很容易出现突发的极端波动。比如，2013年美联储暗示它将开始逐渐减少量化宽松计划之一，结果引发了“削减恐慌”（taper tantrum），资金纷纷逃离债券市场，债券收益率飙升。
第二个担忧的理由是高估值未必意味着高回报或更好的经波动调整的回报。即使潜在增长和自然利率之间的正利差证明了高资产估值的合理性，潜在增长的下降也预示着全体资产类别回报可能下降。随着利率向自然利率回升，金融条件也应该收紧，风险资产估值应该下降。央行希望这一紧缩逐渐发生，但短暂的非常规货币政策史表明，资产定价总是突然发生变化——有时候这种变化是破坏性的。
那么，投资者为什么不利用极低的波动性去购买便宜的保险？并不是波动低迷必然会引起市场“爆炸”，但在市场“爆炸”时，波动必然低迷。当失衡走向极端时，就需要保险。股票和信用估值都不便宜；但也没有过分昂贵。
在地球上，央行行长和债券投资者还是有一些共同点的：他们都担心目前波动里极低的情况不可持续或并非好事。毕竟，固定收益、外汇和股票波动齐齐下降此前发生过三次：一次是全球金融危机爆发前夕，一次是削减恐慌前的一个月，一次是2014年夏天。
简言之，毫无疑问，波动总归会回归正常水平。对今天的投资者而言，教训是明确的：缩减风险暴露规模是正确之选。
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (5)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Jose araujo
"reducing the scale of risk exposure is the right way forward."
Don't tell.... seriously.... I though that low/negative interest rates and yields getting flatter was a a tell that people though the right way forward was taking more risk....
Actually a case can be made that markets are not only under pricing high volatile assets, but this type of assets are so much better suited to hedge expected volatility, so maybe time to start buying them
Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
There was no rate change in 2014, and yields got lower. What is Mr. Frida talking about? Financial crisis was preceded with a rate hike....
Yelds remained flat throughout 2013....
If one thing this crisis has showed us is that FED is completely helpless.
Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
Where to start? First by saying that Mr. Frida does no know what is happening and is shooting in all directions...
What we have been witnessing since 2008 is the decrease in money velocity and increase liquidity preference, which has determined the expansionary monetary policies. So until money velocity increases, central banks will continue to accommodate or we will face a liquidity crisis.
Now, for a bit of history. 2000-2008 was not an a period of extraordinary monetary expansion.If I can recall Money supply increased roughly at the same rate has the product, so in that time Central Banks were accommodating the increase in product.
This ABC re-birth is something usual, although its has been proved false always, there are some Austrian crawling out of his rock and preaching ABC and the end of the world.
If MR. Frida would take some time to think this through, he would notice that we are in a period of high demand for liquidity, which explain the most part of the stock valuation nowadays.
It would be a paradox to have a stock bubble and flat yelds... Why would people speculate on low risk assets, you speculate with high variance assets, not low variance ones...
Agents are just increasing the liquidity so they can face uncertainty, that has increased with Trumps election Read more
Comment Commented vivek iyer
'Why, then, don’t investors take advantage of extremely low volatility to buy cheap insurance?' The answer is that effective insurance may be free whereas cheap insurance may be a paper umbrella. Volatility is not some Deus ex Machina which can be invoked at need. It is endogenous if Liquidity is exogenous and vice versa. Read more
Comment Commented Jose araujo
And because volatile liquid assets are also increasing its price...
Now Mr. Frida can always hedge his portfolio with Morty's raincoats
Amazing how a global strategist can produce trash like this... Read more
Featured
A “Macroneconomic” Revolution?
Anatole Kaletsky thinks a new policymaking doctrine could be replacing the market fundamentalism that failed in 2007.
The Protocols of Donald J. Trump
Robert Skidelsky considers why the spread of "fake news" has accelerated – and what should be done about it.
Why Do Cities Become Unaffordable?
Robert J. Shiller considers why real-estate prices soar in some urban areas but not others.
PS authors in concise videos
Trump’s Yes to NATO
Jacek Rostowski discusses whether Donald Trump’s commitment in Warsaw to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty was the result of a carefully laid plot.