Jose araujo JUL 24, 2017

Where to start? First by saying that Mr. Frida does no know what is happening and is shooting in all directions...



What we have been witnessing since 2008 is the decrease in money velocity and increase liquidity preference, which has determined the expansionary monetary policies. So until money velocity increases, central banks will continue to accommodate or we will face a liquidity crisis.



Now, for a bit of history. 2000-2008 was not an a period of extraordinary monetary expansion.If I can recall Money supply increased roughly at the same rate has the product, so in that time Central Banks were accommodating the increase in product.



This ABC re-birth is something usual, although its has been proved false always, there are some Austrian crawling out of his rock and preaching ABC and the end of the world.



If MR. Frida would take some time to think this through, he would notice that we are in a period of high demand for liquidity, which explain the most part of the stock valuation nowadays.



It would be a paradox to have a stock bubble and flat yelds... Why would people speculate on low risk assets, you speculate with high variance assets, not low variance ones...



Agents are just increasing the liquidity so they can face uncertainty, that has increased with Trumps election