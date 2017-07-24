5

即将到来的金融波动

伦敦—债券投资者来自火星，央行行长来自金星——这就是债券市场对于过去十年来的反常宽松的货币政策正在消退的消极反应给人的印象。但是，风险资产市场无视债券市场所竖起的红旗。这是对还是错？

如今，大部分发达国家的通货膨胀仍然很低。但此前美国和英国等国家的鸽派央行都在蠢蠢欲动，要收回它们自2008年全球金融危机爆发以来所采取的宽松的货币政策。

以通胀为目标的央行认为，当通胀预期稳定时，通胀的变化就来自经济中萧条（slack）量的变化。当萧条减少时——现在就是如此，当前失业率远低于商业周期平均水平（在美国和英国更是处于几十年来的最低水平）——通胀最终会上扬。

目前，这些央行保持货币宽松的时间远远长于过去，这是为了抵御金融危机所造成的增长阻力和通胀。但它们从过去的资产泡沫中知道，在过长时间保持货币政策过松有可能挖下一个更深的巨坑，导致下一个周期的自然利率和潜在增长显著下降。

那么，风险资产市场的投资者如此自鸣得意到底是对是错？目前，我们还得不出确定的答案。但过去的平静期的记录表明，当跨资产市场风险低迷时，审慎的做法是去风险（de-risking）。

平心而论，如果投资者看到了更加明确的金融市场和实体经济过度冒险的信号——那种需要货币政策予以重击的过度行为——他们就有更大的理由感到担忧。由于资产价格疯狂时期——互联网泡沫和2000—2008年房地产泡沫都属于此类——通常伴随着极其宽松的货币政策，因此，央行正在以渐进的、可预测的方式取消货币宽松，试图以此来延长商业周期。

但资产价格泡沫也常常伴随着新的创新，新的创新诱使市场和央行认为这次真的不同。在后危机环境中，对于更高的资产价格估值，最有可能的理由是全球储蓄“价格”（自然利率）都在出现下滑。如果公司利润是趋势增长（潜在增长率）的增函数，但融资成本随日益走低的自然利率而继续下滑，那么，从结构性角度讲，市盈率就应该比过去更高，信用利差应该总体更紧。

但是，这一观点在今天看来固然正确，但投资者至少有两个理由应该担忧。首先，既然趋势增长和自然利率之差推高了资产估值，那么这一利差的边际变化也应该导致估值的变化。如果央行只是改变短期利率——货币政策的传统工具——就像它们在过去所做的那样，那么这就不构成担忧的理由。

但是，在当前周期，央行变得更加依赖间接工具——即长期利率。这些工具的效果，取决于投资者的预期，因此很容易出现突发的极端波动。比如，2013年美联储暗示它将开始逐渐减少量化宽松计划之一，结果引发了“削减恐慌”（taper tantrum），资金纷纷逃离债券市场，债券收益率飙升。

第二个担忧的理由是高估值未必意味着高回报或更好的经波动调整的回报。即使潜在增长和自然利率之间的正利差证明了高资产估值的合理性，潜在增长的下降也预示着全体资产类别回报可能下降。随着利率向自然利率回升，金融条件也应该收紧，风险资产估值应该下降。央行希望这一紧缩逐渐发生，但短暂的非常规货币政策史表明，资产定价总是突然发生变化——有时候这种变化是破坏性的。

那么，投资者为什么不利用极低的波动性去购买便宜的保险？并不是波动低迷必然会引起市场“爆炸”，但在市场“爆炸”时，波动必然低迷。当失衡走向极端时，就需要保险。股票和信用估值都不便宜；但也没有过分昂贵。

在地球上，央行行长和债券投资者还是有一些共同点的：他们都担心目前波动里极低的情况不可持续或并非好事。毕竟，固定收益、外汇和股票波动齐齐下降此前发生过三次：一次是全球金融危机爆发前夕，一次是削减恐慌前的一个月，一次是2014年夏天。

简言之，毫无疑问，波动总归会回归正常水平。对今天的投资者而言，教训是明确的：缩减风险暴露规模是正确之选。