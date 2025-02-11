Putting the Trump-Modi Bromance to the Test

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are meeting this week, following a period of fraying ties. It is in both countries’ interest to revitalize the bilateral relationship, including by strengthening collaboration on critical technologies.
NEW DELHI – Last time Donald Trump was president, ties between the United States and India flourished. But the bilateral relationship began to fray during Joe Biden’s presidency, owing not least to divisions over the Ukraine war. Will Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s latest meeting with Trump at the White House mark the first step toward restoring this critical relationship?
