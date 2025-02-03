Mitigating AI’s Climate Costs
Big Tech’s optimistic predictions about the potential role of artificial intelligence in tackling the climate crisis often overlook the growing energy demand of enormous data centers. French President Emmanuel Macron’s upcoming AI Action Summit in Paris offers a unique opportunity to chart a more sustainable course.
LONDON – The escalating climate crisis and the rapid rise of artificial intelligence are set to reshape our world, transforming our political systems, economies, and daily lives. What is often overlooked, however, is the myriad ways climate change and AI overlap and influence one another.