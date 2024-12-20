Navigating the Risks of Digital Public Infrastructure
Despite being ill-defined, Digital Public Infrastructure has become the new policy paradigm for development. But policymakers must reach consensus on the proper scope of these policies and how to implement them to ensure that governments do not use them as tools for surveillance and repression.
GENEVA – In recent years, the concept of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) has gained significant attention from the international community, including the United Nations and the G20, as a new policy paradigm for development. But understanding the risks of DPI is crucial to ensuring that its potential benefits materialize.