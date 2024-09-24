Jimmy Carter’s Century

America’s 39th president is arguably one of the most misunderstood and unfairly maligned figures in US political history. Although many consider his presidency a failure, Carter helped pave the way for a revolution in US economic policy and played a pivotal role in taming the high inflation of the 1970s.
CAMBRIDGE – Jimmy Carter will turn 100 on October 1. Despite his significant accomplishments, his presidency is frequently underestimated. While his pivotal role in mediating the 1978 Camp David Accords between Egypt and Israel is widely recognized, his legacy has been marred by the perception that he mismanaged the economy and botched the Iran hostage crisis. But subsequent revelations have shed new light on Carter’s presidency, revealing a leader who was more competent than previously thought.
