سَبْر أغوار الوعي

Per Norrgren JUN 29, 2017

Thank you for the article. Enjoyed reading it. yes, mindfulness can be many things and mindfulness practice can take many forms. you may pay attention to anything you do and then call lit "maindful doing".

Specific practices can be used to help with a variety of things and some has been put together to form specific programmes . i.e. MBSR for stress reduction, MBCT for depression relaps prevention, etc.

I think all of the different mindfulness prgrammes starts with learning to breathe and paying attention to the sensation of the breath followed by learning to focus the mind and decide where to place your focus. Once you have these techniques at your disposal you can then use them to practice paying attention to feelings and emotions as they arise and perhaps have the opportunity to pause before reacting. I found this practice very helpful.

