从特朗普手中拯救新兴市场

Mauricio Duran-Loriga JUL 8, 2017

Why not mention that Mexico is one of the most corrupt countries in the world? Ot that Mexico overtook Colombia in the cocaine trade thanks to digging the US underground border up to gruyere cheese appearance? Or that the elite has its monnies abroad (aka Argentina) because the rule of law is a permanent joke? Or that crime rivals any other record breaking banana republic?

The difference between Mexico and Colombia as world leaders in cocaine trade is that Colombia had much less economic leverage. Otherwise it would be a repeat.



Mexico foremost Damocles sword today is Janet Yellen, not Donald Trump. Going into a corporate profit slowdown, the central banker has decided to tighten interest rates and hence reduce global dollar liquidity. Since emerging markets are like heroin addicts to cheap and relentless access to endless amounts of hot dollars, cold water is about to put things (like your article) into perspective.



Once the dope goes, it takes away the fun. Let's see what is left afterwards. My guess is deeper income inequality.

But your televangelist rhetoric will keep telling us about a better life, sometime, somewhere.