برلين ــ عادت الثقة إلى مستشاريات أوروبا في اللحظة الأخيرة، قبل أيام قلائل من زيارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب المقررة إلى القارة. فبعد عام 2016 الرهيبالذي جعل الكثيرين يخشون على بقاء الاتحاد الأوروبي، جاء عام 2017 ليجدد الأمل في المشروع الأوروبي بعد انتخاب إيمانويل ماكرون رئيسا لفرنسا، وهزيمة الشعبويين في انتخابات هولندا، والنمسا، وألمانيا، فضلا عن تدهور شعبية ترمب في بلاده.
وقد دفعت شراكة "ميركرون" المشكّلة حديثا بين ماكرون والمستشارة الألمانية أنجيلا ميركل صانعي السياسات في أوروبا للتحدث بحماس عن إعادة تشكيل منطقة اليورو. وهناك الآن مقترحات بميزانية مشتركة ووزير مالية عام لمنطقة اليورو، إضافة إلى اتحاد أمني على المستوى الأوروبي لمواجهة الإرهاب وتشديد ضوابط الرقابة على الحدود.
كما أطلقت المفوضية الأوروبية الشهر الماضي صندوقا جديدا لتمويل الأغراض الدفاعية، بهدف سد الفجوة بين طموح أوروبا في الدفاع عن نفسها وقدرتها الفعلية على تحقيق ذلك. ويؤمل أن تسهم تلك الخطوة في إنهاء اعتماد 510 ملايين أوروبي في تحقيق أمنهم على 320 مليون أمريكي.
ولطالما اشتكت دول عدة من أعضاء الاتحاد الأوروبي من ذلك "السلام البارد" بين فرنسا وألمانيا وإعاقته لحوكمة الاتحاد بصورة فعالة. أما اليوم نجد هذه الدول ذاتها تعبر عن إيمانها المتجدد بالعلاقات الفرنسية الألمانية المتصاعدة، لكن قد ينتهي الأمر بندم شديد كندم المشتري المغبون من جانب دول كثيرة لو لم تعط فرنسا وألمانيا الآخرين حظا من نجاحهما.
خلال الاجتماع السنوي للمجلس الأوروبي للعلاقات الخارجية في برلين الشهر المنصرم، اجتمع 250 من رؤساء الوزراء ووزراء الخارجية السابقين والحاليين، وصانعي السياسات، والمفكرين لمناقشة حالة الشؤون الأوروبية. وبدا الكثير منهم ممزقا بين التحمس لمقترح إعادة إطلاق أوروبا والخوف من تجاهل شراكة "ميركرون" للدول الأخرى الأعضاء.
بالنسبة لفرنسا وألمانيا، يجدر بالذكر هنا أن عصر "ميركوزي" ــ إشارة إلى الفترة التي شهدت محاولات من ميركل والرئيس الفرنسي الأسبق نيكولا ساركوزي لتشكيل تحالف ــ أثار عداوات في العواصم الأوروبية الأخرى. وأظهرت الدول الأخرى الأعضاء في الاتحاد الأوروبي استياءها من انفراد فرنسا وألمانيا بدور حصري في تطوير حلول للاتحاد الأوروبي أو منطقة اليورو بأكملها، والتي كانت تقدم حينها لبقية دول الكتلة على أنها أمر واقعومحسوم. ومن أمثلة ذلك، تلك القمة التي عقدت بين ميركل وساركوزي لبلورة علاقات أوثق مع روسيا دون أن يكلفا نفسيهما عناء التشاور مع الدول الأعضاء في الاتحاد الأوروبي، أو إدخالها في مفاوضات مباشرة مع روسيا.
وبالتالي، يتلخص التحدي الذي تواجهه فرنسا وألمانيا الآن في استغلال الانتصارات الأخيرة للحكومات المؤيدة لبقاء الاتحاد الأوروبي دون إثارة غضب وسخط الدول الأخرى الأعضاء في الاتحاد. لكن هذا لن يكون أمرا سهلا، لا سيما وأن زعيمي فرنسا وألمانيا تتنازعهما رؤيتان مختلفتان لمستقبل أوروبا.
تميل الرؤية الأولى لتكوين اتحاد من الدوائر متحدة المركز، تقوم في جوهرها على منطقة يورو تحت مظلة قيادة فرنسية ألمانية. وتبدو هذه ال��كرة جذابة، على الأقل في ظاهرها، لأنها ستتيح للدول الأساسية مواصلة التكامل فيما بينها، مع تجاهل الدول التي يُنظر إليها على أنها مثيرة للمشاكل مثل بولندا والمجر.
لكن استراتيجية كهذه، رغم تلبيتها لحاجة تعميق التكامل بين دول منطقة اليورو، لا يُنتظر منها معالجة الانقسامات بين الشرق والغرب، أو الشمال والجنوب، أو المركز والأطراف، وهي مشكلة تعاني منها أوروبا منذ أمد بعيد. كما ستؤدي إلى استمرار تحديات أخرى تواجه التضامن الأوروبي مثل قضايا روسيا، واللاجئين، والتقشف، والعمل العسكري، وخروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي.
أما الرؤية الثانية لمستقبل أوروبا فتؤكد على أهمية تشكيل التحالفات بين الدول المستعدة والقادرة على العمل معا. ففي اتحاد أوروبي تسيطر عليه النزعة الحكومية الدولية إلى حد كبير، يمكن أن تشكل التحالفات الأصغر أداة حوكمة فعالة، وأن تحد من قوة حق النقض (الفيتو) القائم حاليا في اجتماعات الاتحاد الأوروبي الرسمية. بل يمكن لهذه التحالفات توقيع المعاهدات لإضفاء طابع الرسمية على ما تتخذه من ترتيبات ــ مثل اتفاقية شنجن الخاصة بالتنقل والسفر عبر الحدود المفتوحة.
في ظل نموذج التحالفات، قد تتبدل تكتلات الدول بناء على القضية القائمة، مما يتيح قدرا أكبر من المرونة. ورغم احتمالية وجود ألمانيا وفرنسا في قلب الكثير من هذه التجمعات، سيكون بوسع الدول الأخرى الأخذ بزمام المبادرة ونيل حظها من الأضواء، الأمر الذي من شأنه أن يجعل مسألة إعادة إطلاق الاتحاد الأوروبي أقل إثارة للفرقة والشقاق. وخير مثال على ذلك استراتيجية الاتحاد الأوروبي "للشراكة الشرقية" للتقارب مع دول مثل أوكرانيا، والتي تزعمتها بولندا والسويد في فترة سابقة.
أرى أن فرصة شراكة ميركرون لبناء نوايا حسنة داخل أوروبا أكبر من الفرصة التي حظيت بها شراكة ميركوزي. وأول سبب لذلك هو التوقعات باحتمالية ميل ميزان القوى بين فرنسا وألمانيا لصالح الأولى قليلا، نظرا للتحسن الذي يشهده الاقتصاد الفرنسي وجاهزيته لنمو متجدد بعد الإصلاحات التي وعد بها ماكرون.
علاوة على ذلك، ربما استطاع ماكرون بناء علاقات جديدة وأفضل مع الدول الأعضاء التي لم يكن لها في السابق علاقات وثيقة مع فرنسا، نظرا لما يتمتع به من قدرة بارعة على تجاوز الانقسامات التقليدية (ما أطلِق عليه سابقا وصف "أسلوب ماكرون"). وأخيرا وليس آخرا، يتمتع ماكرون بمخزون ضخم من القوة الناعمة ورأس المال السياسي، تماما مثل باراك أوباما الذي كان التحمس لجذوره والطبقة الشعبية التي ينتمي إليها سببا لوصوله إلى رأس السلطة في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية عام 2008.
في الوقت ذاته، باتت ألمانيا في موقف أضعف مما كانت عليه خلال عصر ميركوزي، الأمر الذي يمثل خبرا سارا للعلاقات الفرنسية الألمانية. فقد حولت أزمة اللاجئين ألمانيا إلى باحث عن السلع العامة الأوروبية، بدلا من كونها موردا. ورغم الحاجة الملحة إلى وجود ميركل في ظاهر المشهد الدولي، شرع كثيرون في ألمانيا بالتخطيط لإنهاء ولايتها، التي بلغت مدتها 12 عاما حتى الآن.
الأهم من هذا كله، حاجة كل من ميركل وماكرون إلى نجاح شراكة ميركرون إن أرادا النجاح في بناء أوروبا أقوى، إذ يجب أن تكون أوروبا المستقبل قادرة على حماية مواطنيها من التهديدات العالمية، لكن تحديد تلك التهديدات يستوجب مراعاة رؤى كل الدول الأعضاء في الاتحاد الأوروبي، وليس رؤية فرنسا وألمانيا وحدهما.
لحسن الحظ أن كلا من ميركل وماكرون يدركان جيدا أوجه القصور التي عابت شراكة ميركوزي، وكذلك الحاجة للارتقاء بالعلاقات عن ما كانت عليه بين ميركل وسلف ماكرون ــ فرانسوا هولاند. وفوق هذا وذاك، فإن تعاملهما بواقعية مع العلاقات الثنائية سيكون أمرا أساسيا، لإدراكهما أن أقوى مميزات أوروبا لم تكن مجرد رؤية مفصلة للمستقبل، بل استعدادها الجماعي لعلاج إخفاقات الماضي.
إذا وضع ماكرون وميركل هذا المنظور التاريخي في اعتبارهما طوال الوقت، سيكون بوسعهما تحويل علاقتهما إلى زواج سياسي مفتوح تستفيد منه كل أوروبا. أما أي شراكة إقصائية فسوف تولد من مشاعر الاستياء قدرا أكبر من ذلك الذي قد تولده من الوفاق والمشاعر الودية، وقد لا تدوم مثل هذه الشراكة طويلا.
ترجمة: أيمن السملاوي Translated by: Ayman Al-Semellawi
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (4)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Henk Crop
You are right. Germany and France should transform their relationship into one in which all memberstates perspectives are considered.
When you look at the European history. It are always the big states who feel the rules do not always apply to them and too often have caused a lot of trouble. My suggestion is: No axis, but an EU leadership team that includes a number of representatives from smaller countries.
Further, the performance of the EU is inadequate. It produced limited economic growth. High unemployment. Big debt. Economic troubles in many countries. A refugee crises, by its naive immigration laws. the Brexit. Destroyed Libya. Irritations all over the place.
My solutions:
- The EU must become a cooperation of independent states.
- Cooperation on the basis of selected packages of issues.
- A limit on the ever closer union policy
- The EURO will only be applied by a limited number of states with comparable levels of competitiveness.
- No unlimited transfer of money and loans.
Just two examples how this could work.
a. When there is an EU freedom of movement principle and the UK is having trouble with too many immigrants.
The response of the European Commission should then be to travel to London and ask how they could help.
A principle is just theory and they could make laws to solve the problem.
b. When the East European countries oppose the admission of non-western immigrants, you have to understand why.
They do not want the ghetto's, banlieus, they have seen in the west. Even if it's only temporarely, it does not work as no state keeps its promises on this matter. Immigration has a great impact on a society.
It would then be the task of the European Commission to find practical solutions.
For example place the immigrants in camps in Italy. Step up the efforts by the EU to stop and return the immigrants. Read more
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Mark Leonard asks if "Mercron" can deliver for Europe. Given Angela Merkel's intelligence and pragmatism, she would most likely be amenable - out of gratitude. Thanks to Emmanuel Macron's meteoric rise, Merkel and the EU have been pulled away from the brink of collapse, averting the election of Marine Le Pen and weakening other populists like Geert Wilders.
Despite their willingness to forge closer ties, the author says the two leaders "are torn between two competing visions of Europe’s future" - a strategy that pursues a deeper cooperation and a possibility of different member states joining common projects at times that suit them.
A closer union "with a Franco-German-led eurozone at its core" would allow core members to integrate further. Given wide disparity in growth and development, many fear this would only exacerbate the existing north/south and east/west divides, relegating the affected members to an inferior position.
A multi-speed Europe "emphasizes coalitions among countries that are willing and able to work together." This would provide them "an effective governance tool and mitigate the veto power that currently exists in formal EU meetings." They would have a wide variety of democratic choices - the sovereignty to sign treaties on their own and the flexibility to switch from one coaltion to another.
Merkel herself said a Europe of different speeds were necessary to avoid getting stuck and those EU members with the courage to move on and develop further should be allowed to do so.
Poland and Hungary - two trouble-makers - are among those states which view a multi-speed project with suspicion. As net recipients from the EU budget they fear being left behind by their stronger European partners.
The author believes the "Mercron" partnership would succeed, where the "Merkozy" tandem had failed. Both Angela Merkel and Nicolas Sarkozy had alienated some EU-members with their unilateral actions without consulting them. Their closer ties to Putin had enraged Eastern Europeans.
Unlike his arrogant predecessor, Sarkozy, Macron is charismatic and projects much soft power. He "might be able to build new, better relationships with member states that have not previously had close ties to France." He would also "improve" the relationship that Merkel had with François Hollande. Moreover, there are signs that "the balance of power" may now "shift a bit" toward France. The French economy is recovering, and "will be positioned for renewed growth after Macron’s promised reforms."
The author says Merkel is in a weaker position today than she was during the "Merkozy era." Although she is still an "indispensable" leader, the refugee crisis has taken a toll on Germany's role from being a "supplier" of public goods to a "demandeur".
Both Merkel and Macron realise the daunting task of "building a stronger Europe." And they seem prepared to look at changing EU treaties in order to allow a further integration of the eurozone. This softening stance will come as a painful blow to British politicians like David Cameron, whose calls for a reform to free movement fell repeatedly on deaf ears. The mantra was that treaty change under his proposed timetable was off the cards.
Learning from past mistakes, Merkel and Macron may well be more flexible and adapt themselves to changes and new challenges. The author says, "their realism about the bilateral relationship and its possibilities will be essential, because Europe’s most powerful asset has never been a detailed vision of the future, but rather its collective willingness to improve upon past failures." Now it's up to the duo to "turn their relationship into an open political marriage from which all of Europe will benefit. An exclusive partnership will breed more resentment than goodwill, and probably will not survive for long."
There will never be absolute prosperity for all. The question is whether those states, that lag behind can content themselves with relative prosperity.
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
'The recently forged “Mercron” partnership between Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel'
There is no partnership. Angela will swipe left. Meanwhile Macron in France is trying to impose spontaneous reform internally that can only be imposed externally by markets. Its okay to try big with the idea of getting a little but the risk is he gets nothing. Italy still remains the problem
'One vision favors a union of concentric circles'. How can you have a Union of concentric circles. A onion possibly. That is the answer, the European Onion. How exactly can you have a EZ, a common currency, with variable levels of integration. The EZ demands federalisation to function, the minute that is abandoned the euro is also abandoned, it is just a matter of time.
'Under a coalition model, country groupings might change, depending on the issue at hand'. More fanciful stuff. If you have a Union you have to have common policy and democratic mandate.
'For starters, the balance of power between France and Germany will probably now shift a bit toward the former, given that the French economy is strengthening'. France has deindustrialised by 10% in the last decade. How is an industrial country deindustrialising by 10% seen as a strengthening
No mention of the migrant crisis which will provoke ballot box action if unresolved and which is difficult to see being resolved as there are literally millions moving or intending to move to the North. The current EU strategy - if you can call it a strategy - is to use Greece and Italy as buffer states and holding pens or to force economic migrants back into the hell hole which is Libya, a hell hole that the EU helped create.
Read more
Comment Commented Bernhard Kopp
Most likely not much. There is no clear understanding, even less an agreement, on what the structural deficits of the EU , the constitutional order (or disorder), and the role and function of the institutions are or should be. There are federalists and there are confederalists and there are even more who do not seem to understand what the differences are, and, what the essence of democratic processes and legitimacy is. Gradual improvements may be possible, otherwise they will continue with muddling along. If they do not know what to do or what to say, they will continue to turn up the volume on Beethoven' Fifth. Read more
Featured
Trump and the Truth About Climate Change
Joseph E. Stiglitz counters the US president's argument that efforts to combat global warming are "unfair" to America.
Should We Be Worried About Productivity Trends?
Sandile Hlatshwayo & Michael Spence argue that economists' focus on GDP and income growth misses a more fundamental question.
Does Addressing Bilateral Trade Imbalances Work?
Martin Feldstein sees mixed results in the Trump administration's focus on individual countries.
PS authors in concise videos
20 Years After the Hong Kong Handover
Chris Patten examines what China’s tightening grip on Hong Kong will mean for one of Asia’s freest and most successful cities.