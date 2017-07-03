4

هل تكون شراكة "ميركرون" مجدية لأوروبا؟

برلين ــ عادت الثقة إلى مستشاريات أوروبا في اللحظة الأخيرة، قبل أيام قلائل من زيارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب المقررة إلى القارة. فبعد عام 2016 الرهيبالذي جعل  الكثيرين يخشون على بقاء الاتحاد الأوروبي، جاء عام 2017 ليجدد الأمل في المشروع الأوروبي بعد انتخاب إيمانويل ماكرون رئيسا لفرنسا، وهزيمة الشعبويين في انتخابات هولندا، والنمسا، وألمانيا، فضلا عن تدهور شعبية ترمب في بلاده.

وقد دفعت شراكة "ميركرون" المشكّلة حديثا بين ماكرون والمستشارة الألمانية أنجيلا ميركل صانعي السياسات في أوروبا للتحدث بحماس عن إعادة تشكيل منطقة اليورو. وهناك الآن مقترحات بميزانية مشتركة ووزير مالية عام لمنطقة اليورو، إضافة إلى اتحاد أمني على المستوى الأوروبي لمواجهة الإرهاب وتشديد ضوابط الرقابة على الحدود.

كما أطلقت المفوضية الأوروبية الشهر الماضي صندوقا جديدا لتمويل الأغراض الدفاعية، بهدف سد الفجوة بين طموح أوروبا في الدفاع عن نفسها وقدرتها الفعلية على تحقيق ذلك. ويؤمل أن تسهم تلك الخطوة في إنهاء اعتماد 510 ملايين أوروبي في تحقيق أمنهم على 320 مليون أمريكي.

ولطالما اشتكت دول عدة من أعضاء الاتحاد الأوروبي من ذلك "السلام البارد" بين فرنسا وألمانيا وإعاقته لحوكمة الاتحاد بصورة فعالة. أما اليوم نجد هذه الدول ذاتها تعبر عن إيمانها المتجدد بالعلاقات الفرنسية الألمانية المتصاعدة، لكن قد ينتهي الأمر بندم شديد كندم المشتري المغبون من جانب دول كثيرة لو لم تعط فرنسا وألمانيا الآخرين حظا من نجاحهما.

خلال الاجتماع السنوي للمجلس الأوروبي للعلاقات الخارجية في برلين الشهر المنصرم، اجتمع 250 من رؤساء الوزراء ووزراء الخارجية السابقين والحاليين، وصانعي السياسات، والمفكرين لمناقشة حالة الشؤون الأوروبية. وبدا الكثير منهم ممزقا بين التحمس لمقترح إعادة إطلاق أوروبا والخوف من تجاهل شراكة "ميركرون" للدول الأخرى الأعضاء.

بالنسبة لفرنسا وألمانيا، يجدر بالذكر هنا أن عصر "ميركوزي" ــ إشارة إلى الفترة التي شهدت محاولات من ميركل والرئيس الفرنسي الأسبق نيكولا ساركوزي لتشكيل تحالف ــ أثار عداوات في العواصم الأوروبية الأخرى. وأظهرت الدول الأخرى الأعضاء في الاتحاد الأوروبي استياءها من انفراد فرنسا وألمانيا بدور حصري في تطوير حلول للاتحاد الأوروبي أو منطقة اليورو بأكملها، والتي كانت تقدم حينها لبقية دول الكتلة على أنها أمر واقعومحسوم. ومن أمثلة ذلك، تلك القمة التي عقدت بين ميركل وساركوزي لبلورة علاقات أوثق مع روسيا دون أن يكلفا نفسيهما عناء التشاور مع الدول الأعضاء في الاتحاد الأوروبي، أو إدخالها في مفاوضات مباشرة مع روسيا.

وبالتالي، يتلخص التحدي الذي تواجهه فرنسا وألمانيا الآن في استغلال الانتصارات الأخيرة للحكومات المؤيدة لبقاء الاتحاد الأوروبي دون إثارة غضب وسخط الدول الأخرى الأعضاء في الاتحاد. لكن هذا لن يكون أمرا سهلا، لا سيما وأن زعيمي فرنسا وألمانيا تتنازعهما رؤيتان مختلفتان لمستقبل أوروبا.

تميل الرؤية الأولى لتكوين اتحاد من الدوائر متحدة المركز، تقوم في جوهرها على منطقة يورو تحت مظلة قيادة فرنسية ألمانية. وتبدو هذه ال��كرة جذابة، على الأقل في ظاهرها، لأنها ستتيح للدول الأساسية مواصلة التكامل فيما بينها، مع تجاهل الدول التي يُنظر إليها على أنها مثيرة للمشاكل مثل بولندا والمجر.

لكن استراتيجية كهذه، رغم تلبيتها لحاجة تعميق التكامل بين دول منطقة اليورو، لا يُنتظر منها معالجة الانقسامات بين الشرق والغرب، أو الشمال والجنوب، أو المركز والأطراف، وهي مشكلة تعاني منها أوروبا منذ أمد بعيد. كما ستؤدي إلى استمرار تحديات أخرى تواجه التضامن الأوروبي مثل قضايا روسيا، واللاجئين، والتقشف، والعمل العسكري، وخروج بريطانيا من الاتحاد الأوروبي.

أما الرؤية الثانية لمستقبل أوروبا فتؤكد على أهمية تشكيل التحالفات بين الدول المستعدة والقادرة على العمل معا. ففي اتحاد أوروبي تسيطر عليه النزعة الحكومية الدولية إلى حد كبير، يمكن أن تشكل التحالفات الأصغر أداة حوكمة فعالة، وأن تحد من قوة حق النقض (الفيتو) القائم حاليا في اجتماعات الاتحاد الأوروبي الرسمية. بل يمكن لهذه التحالفات توقيع المعاهدات لإضفاء طابع الرسمية على ما تتخذه من ترتيبات ــ مثل اتفاقية شنجن الخاصة بالتنقل والسفر عبر الحدود المفتوحة.

في ظل نموذج التحالفات، قد تتبدل تكتلات الدول بناء على القضية القائمة، مما يتيح قدرا أكبر من المرونة. ورغم احتمالية وجود ألمانيا وفرنسا في قلب الكثير من هذه التجمعات، سيكون بوسع الدول الأخرى الأخذ بزمام المبادرة ونيل حظها من الأضواء، الأمر الذي من شأنه أن يجعل مسألة إعادة إطلاق الاتحاد الأوروبي أقل إثارة للفرقة والشقاق. وخير مثال على ذلك استراتيجية الاتحاد الأوروبي "للشراكة الشرقية" للتقارب مع دول مثل أوكرانيا، والتي تزعمتها بولندا والسويد في فترة سابقة.

أرى أن فرصة شراكة ميركرون لبناء نوايا حسنة داخل أوروبا أكبر من الفرصة التي حظيت بها شراكة ميركوزي. وأول سبب لذلك هو التوقعات باحتمالية ميل ميزان القوى بين فرنسا وألمانيا لصالح الأولى قليلا، نظرا للتحسن الذي يشهده الاقتصاد الفرنسي وجاهزيته لنمو متجدد بعد الإصلاحات التي وعد بها ماكرون.

علاوة على ذلك، ربما استطاع ماكرون بناء علاقات جديدة وأفضل مع الدول الأعضاء التي لم يكن لها في السابق علاقات وثيقة مع فرنسا، نظرا لما يتمتع به من قدرة بارعة على تجاوز الانقسامات التقليدية (ما أطلِق عليه سابقا وصف "أسلوب ماكرون"). وأخيرا وليس آخرا، يتمتع ماكرون بمخزون ضخم من القوة الناعمة ورأس المال السياسي، تماما مثل باراك أوباما الذي كان التحمس لجذوره والطبقة الشعبية التي ينتمي إليها سببا لوصوله إلى رأس السلطة في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية عام 2008.

في الوقت ذاته، باتت ألمانيا في موقف أضعف مما كانت عليه خلال عصر ميركوزي، الأمر الذي يمثل خبرا سارا للعلاقات الفرنسية الألمانية. فقد حولت أزمة اللاجئين ألمانيا إلى باحث عن السلع العامة الأوروبية، بدلا من كونها موردا. ورغم الحاجة الملحة إلى وجود ميركل في ظاهر المشهد الدولي، شرع كثيرون في ألمانيا بالتخطيط لإنهاء ولايتها، التي بلغت مدتها 12 عاما حتى الآن.

الأهم من هذا كله، حاجة كل من ميركل وماكرون إلى نجاح شراكة ميركرون إن أرادا النجاح في بناء أوروبا أقوى، إذ يجب أن تكون أوروبا المستقبل قادرة على حماية مواطنيها من التهديدات العالمية، لكن تحديد تلك التهديدات يستوجب مراعاة رؤى كل الدول الأعضاء في الاتحاد الأوروبي، وليس رؤية فرنسا وألمانيا وحدهما.

لحسن الحظ أن كلا من ميركل وماكرون يدركان جيدا أوجه القصور التي عابت شراكة ميركوزي، وكذلك الحاجة للارتقاء بالعلاقات عن ما كانت عليه بين ميركل وسلف ماكرون ــ فرانسوا هولاند. وفوق هذا وذاك، فإن تعاملهما بواقعية مع العلاقات الثنائية سيكون أمرا أساسيا، لإدراكهما أن أقوى مميزات أوروبا لم تكن مجرد رؤية مفصلة للمستقبل، بل استعدادها الجماعي لعلاج إخفاقات الماضي.

إذا وضع ماكرون وميركل هذا المنظور التاريخي في اعتبارهما طوال الوقت، سيكون بوسعهما تحويل علاقتهما إلى زواج سياسي مفتوح تستفيد منه كل أوروبا. أما أي شراكة إقصائية فسوف تولد من مشاعر الاستياء قدرا أكبر من ذلك الذي قد تولده من الوفاق والمشاعر الودية، وقد لا تدوم مثل هذه الشراكة طويلا.

ترجمة: أيمن السملاوي                  Translated by: Ayman Al-Semellawi