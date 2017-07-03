j. von Hettlingen JUL 4, 2017

Mark Leonard asks if "Mercron" can deliver for Europe. Given Angela Merkel's intelligence and pragmatism, she would most likely be amenable - out of gratitude. Thanks to Emmanuel Macron's meteoric rise, Merkel and the EU have been pulled away from the brink of collapse, averting the election of Marine Le Pen and weakening other populists like Geert Wilders.

Despite their willingness to forge closer ties, the author says the two leaders "are torn between two competing visions of Europe’s future" - a strategy that pursues a deeper cooperation and a possibility of different member states joining common projects at times that suit them.

A closer union "with a Franco-German-led eurozone at its core" would allow core members to integrate further. Given wide disparity in growth and development, many fear this would only exacerbate the existing north/south and east/west divides, relegating the affected members to an inferior position.

A multi-speed Europe "emphasizes coalitions among countries that are willing and able to work together." This would provide them "an effective governance tool and mitigate the veto power that currently exists in formal EU meetings." They would have a wide variety of democratic choices - the sovereignty to sign treaties on their own and the flexibility to switch from one coaltion to another.

Merkel herself said a Europe of different speeds were necessary to avoid getting stuck and those EU members with the courage to move on and develop further should be allowed to do so.

Poland and Hungary - two trouble-makers - are among those states which view a multi-speed project with suspicion. As net recipients from the EU budget they fear being left behind by their stronger European partners.

The author believes the "Mercron" partnership would succeed, where the "Merkozy" tandem had failed. Both Angela Merkel and Nicolas Sarkozy had alienated some EU-members with their unilateral actions without consulting them. Their closer ties to Putin had enraged Eastern Europeans.

Unlike his arrogant predecessor, Sarkozy, Macron is charismatic and projects much soft power. He "might be able to build new, better relationships with member states that have not previously had close ties to France." He would also "improve" the relationship that Merkel had with François Hollande. Moreover, there are signs that "the balance of power" may now "shift a bit" toward France. The French economy is recovering, and "will be positioned for renewed growth after Macron’s promised reforms."

The author says Merkel is in a weaker position today than she was during the "Merkozy era." Although she is still an "indispensable" leader, the refugee crisis has taken a toll on Germany's role from being a "supplier" of public goods to a "demandeur".

Both Merkel and Macron realise the daunting task of "building a stronger Europe." And they seem prepared to look at changing EU treaties in order to allow a further integration of the eurozone. This softening stance will come as a painful blow to British politicians like David Cameron, whose calls for a reform to free movement fell repeatedly on deaf ears. The mantra was that treaty change under his proposed timetable was off the cards.

Learning from past mistakes, Merkel and Macron may well be more flexible and adapt themselves to changes and new challenges. The author says, "their realism about the bilateral relationship and its possibilities will be essential, because Europe’s most powerful asset has never been a detailed vision of the future, but rather its collective willingness to improve upon past failures." Now it's up to the duo to "turn their relationship into an open political marriage from which all of Europe will benefit. An exclusive partnership will breed more resentment than goodwill, and probably will not survive for long."

There will never be absolute prosperity for all. The question is whether those states, that lag behind can content themselves with relative prosperity.

