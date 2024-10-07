Nothing New on the Middle Eastern Front

While the media cover each new and surprising twist in the escalating conflict between Israel and its enemies, the fact is that things are becoming what they always were. Potentialities that have shaped the region’s politics since World War II are being realized.
LJUBLJANA – A twist on the title of Erich Maria Remarque’s famous 1929 novel about everyday life in the trenches of World War I seems fitting for the first anniversary of Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel. While the media covers each new and surprising development – the killing of Hamas’s leader, Ismail Haniyeh, and Hezbollah’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah; Israel’s invasion of southern Lebanon; Iran’s ballistic-missile attack on Israel – the fact is that things are becoming what they always were. Potentialities that were present from the beginning are being realized.
