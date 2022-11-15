Defending Democracies’ Information Infrastructure

slaughter94_STRAFP via Getty Images_facebook STR/AFP via Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – After the United States’ recent midterm elections, Americans are breathing a sigh of relief that social-media fueled threats of violence against voters and election officials did not materialize. It is a disturbing sign of the times that a peaceful vote is a pleasant surprise.

What is driving some people to reject the legitimacy of fair elections, embrace conspiracy theories, and even resort to political violence? We believe the answer lies in a novel threat to democracies around the world: information insecurity.

Information insecurity is much more than vulnerability to propaganda. It is the deliberate and systematic distortion – enabled and heightened by digital capabilities – of an entire information ecosystem.

