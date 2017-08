Захват СМИ в цифровую эпоху

Peter Schaeffer AUG 17, 2017

This is pretty lame. The James Damore controversy in the U.S. has shown that the left effectively controls the media and is quite willing to lie and censor to get its way. The scientific consensus favors (strongly) Damore. You would never know that reading the media. Indeed, the media has lied so much about Damore, that even liberals are offended by the level of dishonesty surrounding the Damore memo. See Conor Friedersdorf's article in the Atlantic for some sad details.



Numerous media outlets blatantly lied about Damore's memo (calling it a "screed" and "anti-diversity" what was very untrue) and none have apologized. Like it or not, left bias and left censorship dominate the media in the U.S. and Europe. Read more