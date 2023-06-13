Can We Compare Pain Across Species?

Anyone who's ever known even one (mammal) animal well knows animals suffer physical pain and painful emotions. I doubt we will ever be able to refine it much beyond that; and if we could, what would we do with the information? Decree that every three chickens equals one human? And then? This is one of the places the breakdown of liberal arts shows up. A generally humane attitude towards animals (and other humans) must be taught, fostered, defended; and if it is, then in time such attitudes will pass ameliorative regulation to reduce or eliminate animal suffering, without trying to be either universal or too exact about it, neither of which is possible. One human being does not equal three chickens.