特朗普应当采取的经济政策

伦敦——随着唐纳德·特朗普就任美国总统，由联合利华首席执行官保罗·波尔曼和我领导的35位杰出国际商业领袖正在积极捍卫开放市场、支持气候变化的斗争和领导大规模反对全球不平等运动。这些是我们所认为的美国和世界唯一可行的经济战略的核心要素。
最近的选举结果，包括特朗普的当选，凸显了发达国家许多家庭日益加剧的经济痛苦。在2008年金融危机前二十年，前所未有的全球化几乎增加了所有人的收入。最贫困的1/3人口收入增长了40%到70%，而中等收入的1/3则增加了80%之多。最富有的1%表现更好——他们的表现太过亮眼，事实上，商业精英现在面临着强烈的反弹。
尽管如此，有个关键群体——即中低收入家庭——的收入几乎没有任何上涨。而且，2008年以来，同样这个群体却承受了紧缩的痛苦。因此不出所料，该群体成员感觉被全球化所“抛弃”——现在正在要求改变。
特朗普内阁或许会制定针对特定行业的内向型政策，或者试图限制贸易竞争，以求孤立地解决这个群体的痛苦。但这些家庭所面临的问题并不是孤立的。相反，它们来源于当前经济增长模式已经达到社会和环境所能承受的极限——以及这种模式所支持的全球化版本。对这一现实视而不见并实行狭隘民族主义的解决方法只会进一步加剧问题的严重性。
在社会领域，最终导致特朗普获胜的美国铁锈地带所面临的相对困难是全球劳动力市场迅速扩张的意想不到的结果，导致几乎所有国家的工人，哪怕是近几十年似乎成为全球化“赢家”的新兴经济体的工人——都处于弱势。争相吸引企业投资的国家和地区谈判力量薄弱，也很难捍卫较高的劳动标准。
在环保方面，证据是非常极端的。人类活动已经导致地球超越了九个物理安全限度中的四个，包括气候变化和丧失生物圈的完整性。快速增长的环境损害成本正在限制经济增长，让放松环保成为经济失败的代名词。
举例来讲，单单粮食和农业部门目前的做法对生态系统和生物多样性所造成的损害就会将全球经济产出损耗从2008年的约3%提升到2050年的18%。在新兴市场，尤其是在亚洲，快速经济扩张已经带来了威胁生存的雾霾，并导致基础设施扩张速度跟不上的城市陷入严重的交通拥堵。
解决全球环境与生态问题和改善被遗弃者的生活质量需要公众参与行动，我在世界银行、联合国和英国政府任职时就承担这样的职责。但企业参与也是必不可少的。
在我本人的职业生涯中，我亲眼目睹了全球化世界中的商业竞争在战胜贫困、饥饿和疾病时发挥的作用比单靠任何政府项目都大。但如果竞争以不负责任的方式进行，就有可能造成相反的情况——而且在很多情况下，负面作用已经显露。
在抓住全球化机会的同时，企业往往忽视被他们所抛弃的发达世界工人，同时对发展中国家工人进行肆意的掠夺。此外，个别企业往往游说反对并逃避环保责任，而履行上述责任毫无疑问是符合我们共同利益的。
今天，我倍受鼓舞地看到越来越多的企业领导人认识到他们从全球化中获得的更大财富和自由伴随着更多劳动和环境责任。我们希望我们的策略能确保持续全球化——以更包容、更可持续的方式——吸引更多这样的领导加入到这项事业当中。
我们的战略框架已经到位，具体形式是2015年各联合国成员国商定的十七项可持续发展目标。实现这些目标意味着为全球劳动市场所有参与者提供体面的工资、工作条件和安全保障，同时对环境进行保护。
可持续发展目标同时承诺要为促进增长的竞争提供公平的竞争环境。在我们认真思考的四个主要行业中，我们看到这项策略所带来的高回报商业机会推动年度全球GDP出���至少12万亿美元的增长。我们所倡导的其他变化——尤其是形成反映全部社会和环境成本的资源价格——将会确保未来的经济增长为劳工和地球提供保护。
实现这些目标绝非易事，因为它需要政府、企业和民间团体之间达成社会契约。要想成功实现目标，所有参与方都必须将自己视为双赢协议中的合作者，而不是零和游戏中的对手。所有证据表明只有一个更可持续、开放和包容的世界经济才能为人类安全、经济繁荣和社会公正的未来提供支持。
就美国而言，该战略符合特朗普自己宣布的重点事项。这不仅能为消除其核心支持者的经济不满提供最具希望的解决方案；它还可以大幅增加基建支出，就像特朗普已经承诺的那样。
与其利用财政刺激徒劳地试图挽回失败的烟囱工业和旧有能源，特朗普——和世界政府——应当押注于实现低碳未来。肯定会有许多企业加入到这支队伍。
翻译：Xu Binbin
CommentsHide Comments Read Comments (2)
Please log in or register to leave a comment.
Comment Commented Richard Salvador
Mr. Brown, this is a great piece. I appreciated reading it and learning of your initiative. You write that you expect your strategy to ensure “continued globalization, a revised form that is more sustainable and inclusive.” How? I’d like to learn more about your strategy. Where can I find more information?
I am sure you and your colleagues have everything you need to organize your efforts to reform or “revise” a new global economy. But I want to refer you to the work of a Canadian community coalition back in the mid-1990s who worked to articulate a different form of globalization against the OECD’s Multilateral Agreement on Investment. That MAI, as you probably know, eventually died due to intense pressures and global civil society protests against it, probably because it was intent on producing the rules for enforcing the very globalization you seem now to criticize.
I am sure they did more work, but that Canadian community coalition produced a statement which defined an alternative global economic system that protects the rights of multinational companies and global investors but be more sensitive to or responsive toward “community interests.” It was titled “Global Principles Governing International Trade and Investment: An Alternative to the Multilateral Agreement on Investment.” It is a bit old now, but the recommendations were good and should be considered in all efforts to reform and or revise prevailing globalization structures and policies. The Statement is dated November 5, 1997 and it was prepared by Canada’s Community Coalition Against the MAI. It recommended, among other things, value rules governing fair trade and investment the following:
• democratic decision making and governmental accountability to a nation’s citizen
• social citizenship and the collective responsibility for our fellow human beings
• the need to preserve and protect our environment
• the subordination of private corporations and property rights to the common good
• the ability to reasonably benefit from our labor and investment
See link to full Statement below. See Annex 3, toward end of document.
https://oceaniacrosscurrents.wordpress.com/2011/10/22/from-a-politics-of-place-to-a-politics-of-space-organizing-for-resistance-and-community-control/
Read more
Comment Commented Armin Schmidt
If you bother, I tried for a holistic grip on such general proceedings as well. What resulted, somewhat differs from yours. Still I think it is largely compatible and I imagine, that there is a good chance for it to be interesting to you. It can be found in my account's profile.
Read more
Featured
America’s Russian Hypocrisy
Nina L. Khrushcheva points out the duplicity in US allegations of Kremlin meddling in America's presidential election.
The Trump Deficit
Kenneth Rogoff debunks the myth that Republican US administrations are invariably committed to fiscal prudence.
Looking Back on Barack
Jeffrey Frankel thinks that the outgoing US president has not received nearly enough credit for his achievements.
PS Commentators face the press
PS On Air: The Super Germ Threat
In the latest edition of PS On Air , Jim O’Neill discusses how to beat antimicrobial resistance, which threatens millions of lives, with Gavekal Dragonomics’ Anatole Kaletsky and Leonardo Maisano of Il Sole 24 Ore.