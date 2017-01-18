特朗普应当采取的经济政策

Richard Salvador JAN 19, 2017

Mr. Brown, this is a great piece. I appreciated reading it and learning of your initiative. You write that you expect your strategy to ensure “continued globalization, a revised form that is more sustainable and inclusive.” How? I’d like to learn more about your strategy. Where can I find more information?



I am sure you and your colleagues have everything you need to organize your efforts to reform or “revise” a new global economy. But I want to refer you to the work of a Canadian community coalition back in the mid-1990s who worked to articulate a different form of globalization against the OECD’s Multilateral Agreement on Investment. That MAI, as you probably know, eventually died due to intense pressures and global civil society protests against it, probably because it was intent on producing the rules for enforcing the very globalization you seem now to criticize.

I am sure they did more work, but that Canadian community coalition produced a statement which defined an alternative global economic system that protects the rights of multinational companies and global investors but be more sensitive to or responsive toward “community interests.” It was titled “Global Principles Governing International Trade and Investment: An Alternative to the Multilateral Agreement on Investment.” It is a bit old now, but the recommendations were good and should be considered in all efforts to reform and or revise prevailing globalization structures and policies. The Statement is dated November 5, 1997 and it was prepared by Canada’s Community Coalition Against the MAI. It recommended, among other things, value rules governing fair trade and investment the following:

• democratic decision making and governmental accountability to a nation’s citizen

• social citizenship and the collective responsibility for our fellow human beings

• the need to preserve and protect our environment

• the subordination of private corporations and property rights to the common good

• the ability to reasonably benefit from our labor and investment



See link to full Statement below. See Annex 3, toward end of document.

https://oceaniacrosscurrents.wordpress.com/2011/10/22/from-a-politics-of-place-to-a-politics-of-space-organizing-for-resistance-and-community-control/

