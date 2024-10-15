The Destructive Legacy of Mass Starvation
To understand the consequences of mass starvation in Gaza, one need look no further than the United States, where a history of slavery and genocide has triggered cycles of racism and discrimination that continue today. This is reflected in significantly higher rates of food insecurity among communities of color.
PHILADELPHIA – In the year since Hamas’s October 7, 2023, terrorist attack, Israeli forces have killed an estimated 41,200 Palestinians, including 16,700 children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. But a recent letter in The Lancet puts the true death toll in Gaza much higher, at more than 186,000, when counting those killed as an indirect result of the conflict.