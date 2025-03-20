Is Trump Engineering the Decline and Fall of the Dollar?

Dollar devaluation and dollar dominance are not necessarily mutually exclusive. But the approach to weakening the greenback that US President Donald Trump’s administration is considering would almost certainly spell the end of the US dollar’s reign as the dominant international currency.
CAMBRIDGE – In 1985, US officials met with their counterparts from the other G5 countries at New York City’s Plaza Hotel to negotiate a coordinated intervention to bring down the value of the dollar. The successful Plaza Accord is now apparently serving as inspiration for US President Donald Trump’s administration, as it seeks ways to weaken the dollar and, it hopes, improve America’s trade balance. True to form, Trump and his devotees – notably Stephen Miran, the incoming chair of the Council of Economic Advisers – would call the arrangement the “Mar-a-Lago Accord,” as it would be negotiated at the president’s eponymous Florida resort.
