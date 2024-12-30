The Man Who Relaunched India

Former Prime Minister Singh’s modesty and low-key style made it easy for many to overlook his achievements in boosting India’s economic growth and elevating its global standing. His death, at 92, has thrown a spotlight on an impressive record.
NEW DELHI – The passing of Manmohan Singh, India’s prime minister from 2004 to 2014, has led to an unexpected eruption of nostalgia and appreciation. Singh’s modesty and low-key style made it easy for many to overlook his achievements in boosting India’s economic growth and elevating its global standing. His death, at 92, has thrown a spotlight on an impressive record.
