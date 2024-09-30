How to Reform the UN Security Council
Contrary to conventional wisdom, making the Security Council more representative and enhancing its effectiveness do not have to be mutually exclusive goals. In fact, both should be pursued simultaneously to ensure that the UN system is both fair and aligned with today's geopolitical realities.
NEW YORK – As world leaders convened in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, the prospect of reforming the Security Council emerged as a major topic of discussion. A key question is whether the Council should add more permanent members.