Kebijakan Pasar Tenaga Kerja Macron

jagjeet sinha SEP 8, 2017

THE HOPE OF EUROPE

Macron is perhaps the best option for The Union.

With Brexit, the undercurrent of Movement from The East and The South can no longer flood a Little Island.

But without any restraints, the undercurrent threatens to flood France - Hence Macron scurrying to change goalposts.

The Macron Mandate was - make no mistake - a Referendum on The Establishment - and failure is prelude to Frexit/LePen.

Merkel - after a fourth Mandate - will not relent on Transfer Union, because Democracy in Germany will not permit.

Defending Europe - that Merkel wants - perhaps can provide Macron with The Perfect Storm to bolster France economic growth.

Macron is perhaps the last hope of the European Union. Read more