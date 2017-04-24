Макронның миссиясы

ПРИНСТОН – Франциядағы президент сайлауының бірінші кезеңінде орташыл саясаткер Эммануэль Макронның жеңіске жетуі Еуропаға қайта қуат беретін тәрізді. Басқа кандидаттар айырмашылығы – Макрон Еуропа одағын түбірімен өзгертіп қана қоймай, бүкіл Еуропада ынтымақтастықты арттыру керек деп санайды. Бірақ Макронды халықтың түрлі топтары қолдай қоймады, француз сайлаушыларының басым көпшілігі басқа саяси көзқарастағы адамдарға ықылас білдірді.
Сайлаудың екінші кезеңде Макронға өткенді аңсайтын, оқшаулануды қолдайтын әсіреоңшыл «Ұлттық майданның» жетекшісі Марин Ле Пен қарсылас болмақ. “Оn est chez nous” (біз өз үйіміздеміз) деген ұран арқылы ол Францияны «жабайы жаһанданудан» қорғап, айналдыра қоршап қойғысы келеді.
Бұл көзқарасты тек Ле Пен ғана айтып отырған жоқ. Сайлауда төртінші орын алған әсіресолшыл кандидат Жан-Люк Меланшон да қарабайыр экономикалық популизмге арқа сүйеді. Мәселен, ол да Ле Пен сияқты зейнет жасын төмендетемін деп жалаң уәде бергенмен, бұған ақшаны қайдан алатынын ашық айтпады.
Екеуі де германофобияға бой алдырып, Еуропадағы қарыз дағдарысы кезіндегі Германияның қатаң үнемдеуді талап еткен ұстанымын сынға алды. Ле Пен Макронды «Германия канцлері Ангела Меркельдің қоластында Еуропаның вице-канцлері болуға ұмтылды» деп айыптап, өзінің «Меркельге қарсы адам екенін» мақтана жеткізді. Меланшонның Германияны радикал индивидуализм мен неолиберализмге сүйеніп, қартайған халықтың экономикалық мүдделерін ойлайды деп айыптады.
Көпшілік күткендей екінші кезеңде жеңіске жеткен күннің өзінде Макрон бірінші кезеңде антиеуропалық көзқарасты қолдаған 40 пайызға жуық сайлаушыны толғантқан мәселелерді шеше алуы керек. Егер ол Еуропаны қолдауға қайта қол жеткізгісі келсе, онда ол бұрындары Еуропа халыққа несімен жаққанын, бұл беделден неге айырылып қалғанын түсінуі керек.
Халыққа ұнаған кезінде Еуропа жамандықтан, керітартпа ұлттық дәстүрлерден тазартушы рөлін ойнады. 1950-жылдары екі қария – Германия канцлері Конрад Аденауэр мен Франция президенті Шарль де Голль елдерін қайта түлетуді бастағанда өздері әспеттеген дәстүрлерді өз элиталары қалай бүлдіргенін түсінді.
Аденауэрдің пікірі бойынша, Германия пруссиялық аристократтар мен милитаристер күштеп таңған нацизмнің кесірінен талқандалды. Де Голльдің ойынша, Францияда әскери жеңілістен соң Республиканы құлатуға дауыс беру арқылы элита елді әлсіретіп таста��ы.
Бірақ, бүгінгіден айырмашылығы – соғыстан кейінгі элитаға деген наразылық елдерді томаға-тұйықтыққа итермелеген жоқ. Керісінше, де Голль Францияның ауыр тарихи жарақаты тек Германиямен достасу арқылы жазылады деп санады. Өз сөзімен айтсақ, «Германия – асқақтап барып талқандалған ұлы ел. Франция – талқандалып, соңынан Вишиде жеңімпазбен одақтасқан ұлы ел». Оның айтуынша, Францияны Германиямен тек өзі ғана достастыра алады, себебі ол ғана «Германияны жығылған жерінен көтере алады».
Еуро дағдарысы кезінде ұлттың жығылуы сияқты бұл достықтың да шегі білініп қалды. Германия мен Францияның бір-бірін қажетсінгені анық, бірақ екеуі де бірін-бірі түсінгісі келмеді. 2010 жылдан бергі Еуропадағы саясат іс жүзінде өктем Франция мен одан да өктем Германия арасындағы екіжақты қарым-қатынас мәселесі болды. 1940-жылдардағы оқиғалар сияқты еуро дағдарысы да нашар басқару мен нашар төреліктен болды, және бұл – элитаның сатқындығы деп бағаланды. Алайда, бұл жолы Еуропаның элитасы кінәлі болды, ал оларды кінәлап отырған – сол элитаны қалыптастырған ұлттық элиталар еді.
Мүше мемлекеттерге қойған шектеулері кесірінен сын садағы еуроаймаққа тиді. Дағдарыс күшейген сайын ортақ валюта мойынға салынған қамыттай көріне бастады, сайлаушылар одан шығып кетсек, бүкіл мәселеміз шешіледі дегенге илана бастады.
Бір қызығы, еуроаймақтағы қарыз берушілер мен қарыз алушылардың да пікірі осындай болды. Әрине, оңтүстік Еуропа, соның ішінде Франция жұмыссыздықтың жоғарылығы мен табыстың аздығынан болған төмен бәсекелі аймаққа еріксіз байландық деп санайды. Ал солтүстік Еуропа, соның ішінде әсіресе Германия өздерін қақпанға түскендей сезінеді.
Германия - көпшілік айтып жүргеніндей еуроаймақтың ең табысты елі емес, оның саудадан табатын пайдасы көп ойлағандағыдан әлдеқайда аз, әсіресе титықтаған оңтүстік елдері Германияның тауарларын аз алып жатыр. Керісінше, немістердің көріп отырғаны – еуроаймақтағы TARGET2 төлем жүйесінде оңтүстік Еуропа елдерінен қаржылай алашағы көбейгендер артып барады.
Екі жақ қақпанда қалғандай сезінетін бұл жағдайды Гегельдің «Рухтың феноменологиясы» атты кітабындағы қожайын мен құлдың арасындағы бір-біріне тәуелді болып қалған диалектиканы еске түсіреді. Құл толық адам болып саналмайды, ол қожайынмен тең емес, әрі оның бостандығы жоқ. Қожайын – еркін адам, бірақ құл оны нағыз адам деп мойындамайды. Иесі бұл қарым-қатынастың қаншалық нәзік екенін ойлап қобалжиды, ал құл өз құндылықтарының әлемінде өмір сүреді, ол әлемде қожайынға мүлде орын жоқ.
Сондықтан президент Макронның алдында Гегельдік трансцеденттілікке қол жеткізіп, Де Голль 1960-жылдары сипаттаған процестен өту мақсаты тұр. Франция жаңа үкіметтік емес жұмыс орындарын құра алатын әлеуметтік нарық моделі ретінде Германияны қажет етеді. Германия әсіресе қауіпсіздік тұрғысынан әлемдегі өз орнын нықтау үшін Францияны қажет етеді.
Экономика мен қауіпсіздіктің осы императивтерін қайта жымдастыру қиын, себебі ол бұрынғы текетірес кезіндегі осал тұстарды қайта еске салу деген сөз. Бірақ, мұны жасау қажет. Франция мен Германия бір-бірін қайтадан chez nous (өз үйлерінде) қарсы алуы тиіс.
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Apart from being France's president, Harold James says Emmanuell Macron has another "mission" - to "re-energize Europe." In order to understand the reason why Euroskepticism has been on the rise in recent years, the author suggests Macron to confront "the weaknesses and errors of the past head-on" - to figure out "what made Europe attractive in the past – and how it lost its allure." Some 40% of French voters have voiced their support for anti-EU candidates - Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon - who "both appealed to Germanophobia, focusing on the European debt crisis."
This requires France and Germany to deal with the malaise in the Eurozone decisively, which is the source of popular resentments against the European project and Germany's "insistence on austerity" across Europe. Le Pen has vowed to take France out of the Eurozone, because she sees the single currency as "a straitjacket," and many voters believe that ditching it would solve their economic problems.
The author explains the challenges that many Eurozone states face, and cites the master/slave dialectic as charachterised by Georg W.F. Hegel. In his 1807 work, the Phenomenology of Spirit, the German philosopher described a co-dependent relationship in a master/slave pattern. According to Hegel, a master is as dependent on his slave as the slave is on his master. Yet "the slave is not recognized as fully human, or as an equal of the master, and is not free. The master is free, but does not feel recognized as a human by the slave."
Despite a whiff of paternalism, "the master is constantly worried by the fragility of the relationship, and by the fact that the slave is building up an alternative universe of values, in which the master is not represented." The problem is that in today's world, no one wishes to be seen as a master and no one wishes to be seen as a slave.
The author says in the Eurocrisis "debtors and creditors alike share this sentiment," pointing out that "southern Europe, including France, feels ensnared in a low-competitiveness scenario of high unemployment and stagnant income growth. But even northern Europe – and especially Germany – feels trapped." Although Trump said in January that Germany was using a "grossly undervalued" Euro to gain advantage over the US and its own EU partners, "Germany’s trade gains are lower than many assume, especially when struggling southern European countries are importing fewer German goods".
Macron, once elected, would have "to achieve a kind of Hegelian transcendence, through a process much like that which de Gaulle described in the 1960s." The founder of the Fifth Republic "believed that France’s deep historical wounds could be healed only through engagement with Germany," its arch enemy for centuries. Both he and his German counterpart, Konrad Adenauer "moved to reinvent their respective countries" and reconcile.
But the Euro crisis had raised the question whether France and Germany "understand each other. European policymaking after 2010 was practically a bilateral affair, involving a dominant France and a more dominant Germany." The authors say, "much like the events of 1940, the Euro crisis reflected bad management and bad judgment, and it came to be viewed as a betrayal by the elites. This time, however, it was the European elites – and the national elites who empowered them – who were blamed." Macron seems to realise the problem, saying the single currency amount to a "weak Deutsche Mark" that has failed to unify EU states and stand up to the US dollar. He also believes that the Euro may not exist in 10 years’ time if Paris and Berlin fail to bolster the single currency union.
Indeed, France and Germany need each other to hold the EU together. Macron knows that France must implement labour market reforms and revamp its education system to revive growth. And he wants to ensure that Germany agree to more investment instead of austerity, in order to boost growth across the Eurozone area.
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
DEMOCRACY AND DOGMA
The great credit to Democracy is its capacity to steer Countries from trouble.
There are however Four Pillars that are pivotal in A World buffeted by Uncertainty - that are not underpinned by Democracy.
The First is The Kremlin @ Moscow.
The Second is The Zhongnanhai @ Beijing.
The Third is The Oil Kingdoms @ OPEC.
The Fourth is The EUSSR @ Brussels.
The Democracies of The World are in An Existential Dance to prevent Dogma of the Four Pillars threatening The World Order.
The Democracies of The World are transparent, The Dogma of The Four Pillars always opaque.
The Democracies of The World are accountable to their Shareholders, The Dogma of The Four Pillars have Power beyond dividends.
The vote for Macron is democratic, the mandate is accountable, the measurement is in dividends.
Should Macron translate his mandate into a license for The EUSSR for Superpower Status and World domination - Brussels would love him.
But Brussels did not elect Macron, Brussels did not give him his mandate, Brussels is unaccountable.
The Macron Mandate is how Democracies provide Power to deliver to the shareholders.
The demands that Dogma makes are different from those that Democracy requires.
Peace n Prosperity in The Democratic World has been guaranteed - for 500 years.
The Uncertainty that made Brexit and Brexit plus plus inevitable - threatens Peace n Prosperity in The Democratic World.
The Macron Mandate must end that Uncertainty - for The Democratic World to remain unrivalled.
The Macron Mandate must ensure the victory of Democracy over Dogma.
Comment Commented Vanishing Leprechaun
“… a much larger share of French voters showed support for a very different political vision.”
This sentence doesn’t make any sense. Macron doesn’t have any political vision at all. It is like the Italian Renzi, and even worse that Hollande. Only truisms like “We are in favor of the good, and against the evil”, and so on.
Of course, the EU oligarchs are happy for that, he will be a very useful minion.
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
VL, "It is like the Italian Renzi," So sad. So true. Worse, almost everyone in Europe doesn't see the obvious parallels.
Comment Commented M M
Although mathematically (based on the overall results) Macron might win the 2nd round, if one analyses the data of the 1st round, the game may not be over yet. In most of the regions where there has been high absenteeism (over 30%) and absenteeism was over 56% among the French Expats, Macron came 3rd and Le Pen came always 1st. And in most of the other cases, he won because of the left vote, the right voted for Fillon. So a high NO turnout in the 2nd round may very well sway the ball in Le Pen's court.
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Clearly, Macron is going to win the runoff. However, adding more hair to Hollande will not change the results. Macron is very, very likely to fail in office. Macron was, by far, the most Neoliberal candidate in this race. He will govern (or try to govern) as a neoliberal. If neoliberalism was working anywhere in Europe, he might have a chance. For better or worse it is not. Hollande with more hair is still Hollande.
Of course, it doesn’t help that France is not a neoliberal country. The French mindset is deeply hostile towards neoliberalism. He will face intense (and probably quite successful) resistance to his economic policies. His social policies (Open Borders, racial/religious identity politics, etc.) will make him the darling of the cultural far-left. They will do nothing for most French people, other than to alienate them.
A common observation in the British press is that Macron is the “Tony Blair” of French politics. That’s probably true. However, Tony Blair went down in flames and Macron is 20 years too late.
A related note is that Germany will interpret Macron victory as a vindication of Germany’s policies. That’s a tragic mistake, but almost inevitable. If Le Pen won outright, her victory might have been a wake-up call in Berlin). Macron will be seen as a “we are right, we were always right, we were never wrong” message.
A useful note is that anti-elitists have done considerably better in referendums (winning almost all of them back to 2003), than in elections. Why isn’t clear. However, the Swedish anti-Euro vote of 2003 was just the first of many. Renzi lost. Brexit won. The Dutch voted against the Ukraine agreement. The list is long. Hostility towards the status quo has (generally) increased over time. The next French election might be just Le Pen against Mélenchon. Macron is possibly the last time the center will be given a chance to “fix” France. As stated above, he will likely fail.
Comment Commented M M
Peter, it is too soon to draw any conclusion on the final outcome of the 2nd round. Macron won the 1st round mainly because of the vote of the left. The French people know this. Le Pen won 11 of the 18 regions. If the voters of Fillon go to Le Pen or do not show up, the same applies to the voters of Melonchon, add to them the voters of DuPont (5%) and the voters of Lassale and Aselineau (2%), one is more than certain to get an upset in the final results.
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
"Du mußt dein Leben ändern."
The concluding line of Rilke's poem (written, by the way, in Paris) points the way. The only way forward for France and Germany *together,* is to abandon the past - and the present.
It will not be easy, by any means. Germany has no appetite for an EU equipped with a full-fledged banking and transfer union, unless it be run along Teutonic notions of rectitude.
France, in contrast, has no stomach for a German-run EU with no room for French exceptionalism; better to leave and go it alone.
Comment Commented Nelly Ida
Dear Mr James, this article sounds to me (and partly is) so wrong in so many aspects... but you are at least right regarding the Macron's mission to achieve some kind of "Hegelian transcendence", this however not in Europe but in France.
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
There is of course the counter position that the EU elite far from feeling energized should perhaps consider that the tide of disquiet is still coming in and may wash their house built on sand away and they only have a short reprieve unless they get on and sort causation out. In that situation encouraging complacency would not be sensible would it because it could lead to catastrophe downstream, would it not Harold. Further because of the French political system the fact Macron may get his Presidency does not mean he gets his way on policy
Comment Commented M M
Steve, Le Pen has just announced that she is running as independent by stepping down temporarily from her Party.e ..interesting times ahead.Very clever move.
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
PS - Deutsche Bank do not think EU is refreshed by any means
PS - Deutsche Bank do not think EU is refreshed by any means

'"The market can afford to start looking beyond France...In our opinion, the one with the highest risk of a market-negative populist shock is Italy, but with the Italian election at the back end of the sequence and potentially more than six months away, the market might not rotate to focus on this just yet."...'
