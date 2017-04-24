12

Макронның миссиясы

ПРИНСТОН – Франциядағы президент сайлауының бірінші кезеңінде орташыл саясаткер Эммануэль Макронның жеңіске жетуі Еуропаға қайта қуат беретін тәрізді. Басқа кандидаттар айырмашылығы – Макрон Еуропа одағын түбірімен өзгертіп қана қоймай, бүкіл Еуропада ынтымақтастықты арттыру керек деп санайды. Бірақ Макронды халықтың түрлі топтары қолдай қоймады, француз сайлаушыларының басым көпшілігі басқа саяси көзқарастағы адамдарға ықылас білдірді.

Сайлаудың екінші кезеңде Макронға өткенді аңсайтын, оқшаулануды қолдайтын әсіреоңшыл «Ұлттық майданның» жетекшісі Марин Ле Пен қарсылас болмақ. “Оn est chez nous” (біз өз үйіміздеміз) деген ұран арқылы ол Францияны «жабайы жаһанданудан» қорғап, айналдыра қоршап қойғысы келеді.

DONATE NOW

Бұл көзқарасты тек Ле Пен ғана айтып отырған жоқ. Сайлауда төртінші орын алған әсіресолшыл кандидат Жан-Люк Меланшон да қарабайыр экономикалық популизмге арқа сүйеді. Мәселен, ол да Ле Пен сияқты зейнет жасын төмендетемін деп жалаң уәде бергенмен, бұған ақшаны қайдан алатынын ашық айтпады.

Екеуі де германофобияға бой алдырып, Еуропадағы қарыз дағдарысы кезіндегі Германияның қатаң үнемдеуді талап еткен ұстанымын сынға алды. Ле Пен Макронды «Германия канцлері Ангела Меркельдің қоластында Еуропаның вице-канцлері болуға ұмтылды» деп айыптап, өзінің «Меркельге қарсы адам екенін» мақтана жеткізді. Меланшонның Германияны радикал индивидуализм мен неолиберализмге сүйеніп, қартайған халықтың экономикалық мүдделерін ойлайды деп айыптады.

Көпшілік күткендей екінші кезеңде жеңіске жеткен күннің өзінде Макрон бірінші кезеңде антиеуропалық көзқарасты қолдаған 40 пайызға жуық сайлаушыны толғантқан мәселелерді шеше алуы керек.  Егер ол Еуропаны қолдауға қайта қол жеткізгісі келсе, онда ол бұрындары Еуропа халыққа несімен жаққанын, бұл беделден неге айырылып қалғанын түсінуі керек.

Халыққа ұнаған кезінде Еуропа жамандықтан, керітартпа ұлттық дәстүрлерден тазартушы рөлін ойнады. 1950-жылдары екі қария – Германия канцлері Конрад Аденауэр мен Франция президенті Шарль де Голль елдерін қайта түлетуді бастағанда өздері әспеттеген дәстүрлерді өз элиталары қалай бүлдіргенін түсінді.

Аденауэрдің пікірі бойынша, Германия пруссиялық аристократтар мен милитаристер күштеп таңған нацизмнің кесірінен талқандалды. Де Голльдің ойынша, Францияда әскери жеңілістен соң Республиканы құлатуға дауыс беру арқылы элита елді әлсіретіп таста��ы.

Бірақ, бүгінгіден айырмашылығы – соғыстан кейінгі элитаға деген наразылық елдерді томаға-тұйықтыққа итермелеген жоқ. Керісінше, де Голль Францияның ауыр тарихи жарақаты тек Германиямен достасу арқылы жазылады деп санады. Өз сөзімен айтсақ, «Германия – асқақтап барып талқандалған ұлы ел. Франция – талқандалып, соңынан Вишиде жеңімпазбен одақтасқан ұлы ел». Оның айтуынша, Францияны Германиямен тек өзі ғана достастыра алады, себебі ол ғана «Германияны жығылған жерінен көтере алады».

Еуро дағдарысы кезінде ұлттың жығылуы сияқты бұл достықтың да шегі білініп қалды. Германия мен Францияның бір-бірін қажетсінгені анық, бірақ екеуі де бірін-бірі түсінгісі келмеді. 2010 жылдан бергі Еуропадағы саясат іс жүзінде өктем Франция мен одан да өктем Германия арасындағы екіжақты қарым-қатынас мәселесі болды. 1940-жылдардағы оқиғалар сияқты еуро дағдарысы да нашар басқару мен нашар төреліктен болды, және бұл – элитаның сатқындығы деп бағаланды. Алайда, бұл жолы Еуропаның элитасы кінәлі болды, ал оларды кінәлап отырған – сол элитаны қалыптастырған ұлттық элиталар еді.

Мүше мемлекеттерге қойған шектеулері кесірінен сын садағы еуроаймаққа тиді. Дағдарыс күшейген сайын ортақ валюта мойынға салынған қамыттай көріне бастады, сайлаушылар одан шығып кетсек, бүкіл мәселеміз шешіледі дегенге илана бастады.

Бір қызығы, еуроаймақтағы қарыз берушілер мен қарыз алушылардың да пікірі осындай болды. Әрине, оңтүстік Еуропа, соның ішінде Франция жұмыссыздықтың жоғарылығы мен табыстың аздығынан болған төмен бәсекелі аймаққа еріксіз байландық деп санайды. Ал солтүстік Еуропа, соның ішінде әсіресе Германия өздерін қақпанға түскендей сезінеді.

Германия - көпшілік айтып жүргеніндей еуроаймақтың ең табысты елі емес, оның саудадан табатын пайдасы көп ойлағандағыдан әлдеқайда аз, әсіресе титықтаған оңтүстік елдері Германияның тауарларын аз алып жатыр. Керісінше, немістердің көріп отырғаны – еуроаймақтағы TARGET2 төлем жүйесінде оңтүстік Еуропа елдерінен қаржылай алашағы көбейгендер артып барады.

Екі жақ қақпанда қалғандай сезінетін бұл жағдайды Гегельдің «Рухтың феноменологиясы» атты кітабындағы қожайын мен құлдың арасындағы бір-біріне тәуелді болып қалған диалектиканы еске түсіреді. Құл толық адам болып саналмайды, ол қожайынмен тең емес, әрі оның бостандығы жоқ. Қожайын – еркін адам, бірақ құл оны нағыз адам деп мойындамайды. Иесі бұл қарым-қатынастың қаншалық нәзік екенін ойлап қобалжиды, ал құл өз құндылықтарының әлемінде өмір сүреді, ол әлемде қожайынға мүлде орын жоқ.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Сондықтан президент Макронның алдында Гегельдік трансцеденттілікке қол жеткізіп, Де Голль 1960-жылдары сипаттаған процестен өту мақсаты тұр. Франция жаңа үкіметтік емес жұмыс орындарын құра алатын әлеуметтік нарық моделі ретінде Германияны қажет етеді. Германия әсіресе қауіпсіздік тұрғысынан әлемдегі өз орнын нықтау үшін Францияны қажет етеді. 

Экономика мен қауіпсіздіктің осы императивтерін қайта жымдастыру қиын, себебі ол бұрынғы текетірес кезіндегі осал тұстарды қайта еске салу деген сөз. Бірақ, мұны жасау қажет. Франция мен Германия бір-бірін қайтадан chez nous  (өз үйлерінде) қарсы алуы тиіс. 