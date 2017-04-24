Macrons Mission

PRINCETON – Der Erfolg des gemäßigten Kandidaten Emmanuel Macron in der ersten Runde der französischen Präsidentschaftswahlen dürfte Europa neuen Auftrieb verleihen. Im Gegensatz zu den anderen Kandidaten erkennt Macron nicht nur die Notwendigkeit einer radikalen Veränderung der Europäischen Union; er setzt auf europaweite Zusammenarbeit, um diese herbeizuführen. Doch Macron konnte nur eine knappe Mehrheit der Wählerstimmen auf sich vereinen. Ein weitaus größerer Anteil der französischen Wähler hat seiner Unterstützung für eine ganz andere politische Vision Ausdruck verliehen.
In der Stichwahl wird Macron auf seine Rivalin Marine Le Pen des rechtsextremen Front National treffen, die eine von Nostalgie und Abschottung geprägte Vision vertritt. Ihr Motto – „on est chez nous“ („Wir sind hier zu Hause“) – unterstreicht ihren Schwerpunkt, Frankreich in einem nationalen Kokon zu isolieren und sich gegen die „wilde Globalisierung“ zu wehren.
Doch Le Pen war nicht die einzige Kandidatin, die diese Vision propagiert. Auch der viertplatzierte Linksaußen Jean-Luc Mélenchon hat seine Kandidatur auf grob vereinfachendem wirtschaftspolitischem Populismus aufgebaut. So hat er etwa, wie Le Pen, eine drastische Herabsenkung des Rentenalters versprochen ohne zu erklären, wie diese finanziert werden soll.
Und beide haben an Germanophobie appelliert und dabei die europäische Schuldenkrise und Deutschlands beharrliches Festhalten an der Sparpolitik in den Mittelpunkt gerückt. Le Pen wirft Macron vor, Vize-Kanzler Europas unter Angela Merkel werden zu wollen, während sie sich selbst stolz zur „Anti-Merkel“ erklärt. Mélenchon behauptet Deutschland sei von radikalem Individualismus, Neoliberalismus und den wirtschaftlichen Interessen einer alternden Bevölkerung getrieben.
Selbst wenn Macron die zweite Runde wie erwartet gewinnt, wird er sich damit beschäftigen müssen, was über 40 Prozent der französischen Wähler bewogen hat, diese europafeindliche Vision im ersten Wahlgang zu unterstützen. Und wenn er die Unterstützung für Europa wieder erstarken lassen will, sollte er sich überlegen, was Europa in der Vergangenheit attraktiv gemacht hat – und wie es seine Anziehungskraft verlieren konnte.
Europa hat einen besonderen Reiz entfaltet, als es als eine Möglichkeit betrachtet wurde, nationale Traditionen von Schlechtem und von Korruption zu befreien. Als sich in den 1950er-Jahren zwei sehr alte Männer, der deutsche Bundeskanzler Konrad Adenauer und der französische Präsident Charles de Gaulle, daran machten ihre jeweiligen Länder neu zu erfinden, befassten sie sich damit, wie ihre hochgehaltenen Traditionen von den eigenen Eliten untergraben wurden.
Deutschland war durch den Nationalsozialismus am Boden zerstört, der dem Land, so Adenauers Sicht, von preußischen Aristokraten und Militaristen aufgezwungen worden war. In Frankreich hatten, de Gaulle zufolge, die Eliten das Land geschwächt, bevor sie nach der militärischen Niederlage für den Umsturz der Republik votierten.
Anders als heute führte die Gegenreaktion gegen die Elite nach dem Krieg aber nicht dazu, dass sich die Länder abkapselten. Im Gegenteil: de Gaulle war davon überzeugt, dass Frankreichs tiefe historische Wunden nur geheilt werden können, indem es Beziehungen zu Deutschland aufbaut. „Deutschland ist ein großes Volk, das triumphiert hat und anschließend niedergeschmettert wurde. Frankreich ist ein großes Volk, das niedergeschmettert wurde und sich anschließend in Vichy mit dem Triumph eines anderen gemein gemacht hat“, wie de Gaulle es ausdrückte. Und er war überzeugt, dass nur er allein eine Aussöhnung Frankreichs mit Deutschland herbeiführen kann, weil nur er „Deutschland aus seinem Niedergang führen“ kann.
Mit der Eurokrise traten allerdings die Grenzen dieser Aussöhnung und das Thema des nationalen Niedergangs in den Vordergrund. Es stand zwar außer Frage, dass Deutschland und Frankreich einander brauchten, aber sie taten sich schwer einander zu verstehen. Europäische Politik nach 2010 war praktisch eine bilaterale Angelegenheit zwischen einem dominanten Frankreich und einem noch dominanteren Deutschland. Ähnlich wie bei den Ereignissen des Jahres 1940 spiegelten sich in der Eurokrise schlechte Führung und schlechtes Urteilsvermögen wider und sie wurde als Verrat durch die Eliten angesehen. Dieses Mal wurde die Schuld allerdings den europäischen Eliten angelastet – und den nationalen Eliten, die sie ermächtigt hatten.
Die Auflagen, die die Eurozone ihren Mitgliedsländern erteilte, ließen sie in den Mittelpunkt der Auseinandersetzung rücken. Mit dem Fortschreiten der Krise begann sich die einheitliche Währung wie eine Zwangsjacke anzufühlen und die Wähler gelangten zunehmend zu der Überzeugung, dass ein Austritt aus dem Euro die Probleme lösen würde, die mit der Bindung an die Währungsunion entstanden waren.
Interessanterweise teilen Gläubiger ebenso wie Schuldner diese Einschätzung. Natürlich fürchtet Südeuropa, einschließlich Frankreich, ein Szenario, in dem es in geringer Wettbewerbsfähigkeit, hoher Arbeitslosigkeit und stagnierendem Einkommenswachstum gefangen ist. Aber sogar Nordeuropa – und insbesondere Deutschland – hat das Gefühl in der Falle zu sitzen.
Obwohl Deutschland als größter Profiteur der Eurozone dargestellt wird, sind Deutschlands Handelsgewinne geringer als viele vermuten, vor allem wenn angeschlagene südeuropäische Länder weniger deutsche Waren importieren. Was viele Deutsche stattdessen sehen, sind immer größer werdende Verbindlichkeiten von südeuropäischen Ländern im Rahmen des Zahlungsverkehrssystems TARGET2.
Diese Situation, in der sich beide Seiten gefangen fühlen, kann als Form der berühmten Dialektik von Herr und Knecht aus Georg W. F. Hegels Phänomenologie des Geistes betrachtet werden: beide Seiten sind voneinander abhängig. Der Knecht wird nicht als vollwertiger Mensch, oder dem Herrn ebenbürtig, anerkannt und er ist nicht frei. Der Herr ist frei, fühlt sich vom Knecht aber nicht als Mensch anerkannt. Der Herr ist stets in Sorge über die Fragilität der Beziehung und die Tatsache, dass der Knecht ein alternatives Werteuniversum entwickelt, in dem der Herr nicht vorkommt.
Demnach wäre es die Aufgabe eines Präsidenten Macron, durch einen ganz ähnlichen Prozess, wie von de Gaulle in den 1960er-Jahren beschrieben, eine Art Hegel’sche Transzendenz zu erreichen. Frankreich braucht Deutschland als Vorbild einer sozialen Marktwirtschaft, die in der Lage ist neue, nichtstaatliche Arbeitsplätze zu schaffen. Deutschland braucht Frankreich, um seinen eigenen Platz in der Welt zu behaupten, auch unter dem Aspekt der Sicherheit.
Es ist schmerzhaft diese wirtschaftlichen Notwendigkeiten und Sicherheitserfordernisse in Einklang zu bringen, weil es bedeutet, den Schwächen und Fehlern der Vergangenheit ins Auge zu sehen. Aber ist notwendig. Frankreich und Deutschland müssen einander erneut chez nous willkommen heißen.
Aus dem Englischen von Sandra Pontow.
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
DEMOCRACY AND DOGMA
The great credit to Democracy is its capacity to steer Countries from trouble.
There are however Four Pillars that are pivotal in A World buffeted by Uncertainty - that are not underpinned by Democracy.
The First is The Kremlin @ Moscow.
The Second is The Zhongnanhai @ Beijing.
The Third is The Oil Kingdoms @ OPEC.
The Fourth is The EUSSR @ Brussels.
The Democracies of The World are in An Existential Dance to prevent Dogma of the Four Pillars threatening The World Order.
The Democracies of The World are transparent, The Dogma of The Four Pillars always opaque.
The Democracies of The World are accountable to their Shareholders, The Dogma of The Four Pillars have Power beyond dividends.
The vote for Macron is democratic, the mandate is accountable, the measurement is in dividends.
Should Macron translate his mandate into a license for The EUSSR for Superpower Status and World domination - Brussels would love him.
But Brussels did not elect Macron, Brussels did not give him his mandate, Brussels is unaccountable.
The Macron Mandate is how Democracies provide Power to deliver to the shareholders.
The demands that Dogma makes are different from those that Democracy requires.
Peace n Prosperity in The Democratic World has been guaranteed - for 500 years.
The Uncertainty that made Brexit and Brexit plus plus inevitable - threatens Peace n Prosperity in The Democratic World.
The Macron Mandate must end that Uncertainty - for The Democratic World to remain unrivalled.
The Macron Mandate must ensure the victory of Democracy over Dogma. Read more
Comment Commented Vanishing Leprechaun
“… a much larger share of French voters showed support for a very different political vision.”
This sentence doesn’t make any sense. Macron doesn’t have any political vision at all. It is like the Italian Renzi, and even worse that Hollande. Only truisms like “We are in favor of the good, and against the evil”, and so on.
Of course, the EU oligarchs are happy for that, he will be a very useful minion. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
VL, "It is like the Italian Renzi," So sad. So true. Worse, almost everyone in Europe doesn't see the obvious parallels. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Although mathematically (based on the overall results) Macron might win the 2nd round, if one analyses the data of the 1st round, the game may not be over yet. In most of the regions where there has been high absenteeism (over 30%) and absenteeism was over 56% among the French Expats, Macron came 3rd and Le Pen came always 1st. And in most of the other cases, he won because of the left vote, the right voted for Fillon. So a high NO turnout in the 2nd round may very well sway the ball in Le Pen's court. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Clearly, Macron is going to win the runoff. However, adding more hair to Hollande will not change the results. Macron is very, very likely to fail in office. Macron was, by far, the most Neoliberal candidate in this race. He will govern (or try to govern) as a neoliberal. If neoliberalism was working anywhere in Europe, he might have a chance. For better or worse it is not. Hollande with more hair is still Hollande.
Of course, it doesn’t help that France is not a neoliberal country. The French mindset is deeply hostile towards neoliberalism. He will face intense (and probably quite successful) resistance to his economic policies. His social policies (Open Borders, racial/religious identity politics, etc.) will make him the darling of the cultural far-left. They will do nothing for most French people, other than to alienate them.
A common observation in the British press is that Macron is the “Tony Blair” of French politics. That’s probably true. However, Tony Blair went down in flames and Macron is 20 years too late.
A related note is that Germany will interpret Macron victory as a vindication of Germany’s policies. That’s a tragic mistake, but almost inevitable. If Le Pen won outright, her victory might have been a wake-up call in Berlin). Macron will be seen as a “we are right, we were always right, we were never wrong” message.
A useful note is that anti-elitists have done considerably better in referendums (winning almost all of them back to 2003), than in elections. Why isn’t clear. However, the Swedish anti-Euro vote of 2003 was just the first of many. Renzi lost. Brexit won. The Dutch voted against the Ukraine agreement. The list is long. Hostility towards the status quo has (generally) increased over time. The next French election might be just Le Pen against Mélenchon. Macron is possibly the last time the center will be given a chance to “fix” France. As stated above, he will likely fail.
Read more
Comment Commented M M
Peter, it is too soon to draw any conclusion on the final outcome of the 2nd round. Macron won the 1st round mainly because of the vote of the left. The French people know this. Le Pen won 11 of the 18 regions. If the voters of Fillon go to Le Pen or do not show up, the same applies to the voters of Melonchon, add to them the voters of DuPont (5%) and the voters of Lassale and Aselineau (2%), one is more than certain to get an upset in the final results. Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
"Du mußt dein Leben ändern."
The concluding line of Rilke's poem (written, by the way, in Paris) points the way. The only way forward for France and Germany *together,* is to abandon the past - and the present.
It will not be easy, by any means. Germany has no appetite for an EU equipped with a full-fledged banking and transfer union, unless it be run along Teutonic notions of rectitude.
France, in contrast, has no stomach for a German-run EU with no room for French exceptionalism; better to leave and go it alone. Read more
Comment Commented Nelly Ida
Dear Mr James, this article sounds to me (and partly is) so wrong in so many aspects... but you are at least right regarding the Macron's mission to achieve some kind of "Hegelian transcendence", this however not in Europe but in France. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
There is of course the counter position that the EU elite far from feeling energized should perhaps consider that the tide of disquiet is still coming in and may wash their house built on sand away and they only have a short reprieve unless they get on and sort causation out. In that situation encouraging complacency would not be sensible would it because it could lead to catastrophe downstream, would it not Harold. Further because of the French political system the fact Macron may get his Presidency does not mean he gets his way on policy Read more
Comment Commented M M
Steve, Le Pen has just announced that she is running as independent by stepping down temporarily from her Party.e ..interesting times ahead.Very clever move. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
PS - Deutsche Bank do not think EU is refreshed by any means
'"The market can afford to start looking beyond France...In our opinion, the one with the highest risk of a market-negative populist shock is Italy, but with the Italian election at the back end of the sequence and potentially more than six months away, the market might not rotate to focus on this just yet."...' Read more
