11

Macrons Mission

PRINCETON – Der Erfolg des gemäßigten Kandidaten Emmanuel Macron in der ersten Runde der französischen Präsidentschaftswahlen dürfte Europa neuen Auftrieb verleihen. Im Gegensatz zu den anderen Kandidaten erkennt Macron nicht nur die Notwendigkeit einer radikalen Veränderung der Europäischen Union; er setzt auf europaweite Zusammenarbeit, um diese herbeizuführen. Doch Macron konnte nur eine knappe Mehrheit der Wählerstimmen auf sich vereinen. Ein weitaus größerer Anteil der französischen Wähler hat seiner Unterstützung für eine ganz andere politische Vision Ausdruck verliehen.

In der Stichwahl wird Macron auf seine Rivalin Marine Le Pen des rechtsextremen Front National treffen, die eine von Nostalgie und Abschottung geprägte Vision vertritt. Ihr Motto – „on est chez nous“ („Wir sind hier zu Hause“) – unterstreicht ihren Schwerpunkt, Frankreich in einem nationalen Kokon zu isolieren und sich gegen die „wilde Globalisierung“ zu wehren.

DONATE NOW

Doch Le Pen war nicht die einzige Kandidatin, die diese Vision propagiert. Auch der viertplatzierte Linksaußen Jean-Luc Mélenchon hat seine Kandidatur auf grob vereinfachendem wirtschaftspolitischem Populismus aufgebaut. So hat er etwa, wie Le Pen, eine drastische Herabsenkung des Rentenalters versprochen ohne zu erklären, wie diese finanziert werden soll.

Und beide haben an Germanophobie appelliert und dabei die europäische Schuldenkrise und Deutschlands beharrliches Festhalten an der Sparpolitik in den Mittelpunkt gerückt. Le Pen wirft Macron vor, Vize-Kanzler Europas unter Angela Merkel werden zu wollen, während sie sich selbst stolz zur „Anti-Merkel“ erklärt. Mélenchon behauptet Deutschland sei von radikalem Individualismus, Neoliberalismus und den wirtschaftlichen Interessen einer alternden Bevölkerung getrieben.

Selbst wenn Macron die zweite Runde wie erwartet gewinnt, wird er sich damit beschäftigen müssen, was über 40 Prozent der französischen Wähler bewogen hat, diese europafeindliche Vision im ersten Wahlgang zu unterstützen. Und wenn er die Unterstützung für Europa wieder erstarken lassen will, sollte er sich überlegen, was Europa in der Vergangenheit attraktiv gemacht hat – und wie es seine Anziehungskraft verlieren konnte.

Europa hat einen besonderen Reiz entfaltet, als es als eine Möglichkeit betrachtet wurde, nationale Traditionen von Schlechtem und von Korruption zu befreien. Als sich in den 1950er-Jahren zwei sehr alte Männer, der deutsche Bundeskanzler Konrad Adenauer und der französische Präsident Charles de Gaulle, daran machten ihre jeweiligen Länder neu zu erfinden, befassten sie sich damit, wie ihre hochgehaltenen Traditionen von den eigenen Eliten untergraben wurden.

Deutschland war durch den Nationalsozialismus am Boden zerstört, der dem Land, so Adenauers Sicht, von preußischen Aristokraten und Militaristen aufgezwungen worden war. In Frankreich hatten, de Gaulle zufolge, die Eliten das Land geschwächt, bevor sie nach der militärischen Niederlage für den Umsturz der Republik votierten.

Anders als heute führte die Gegenreaktion gegen die Elite nach dem Krieg aber nicht dazu, dass sich die Länder abkapselten. Im Gegenteil: de Gaulle war davon überzeugt, dass Frankreichs tiefe historische Wunden nur geheilt werden können, indem es Beziehungen zu Deutschland aufbaut. „Deutschland ist ein großes Volk, das triumphiert hat und anschließend niedergeschmettert wurde. Frankreich ist ein großes Volk, das niedergeschmettert wurde und sich anschließend in Vichy mit dem Triumph eines anderen gemein gemacht hat“, wie de Gaulle es ausdrückte. Und er war überzeugt, dass nur er allein eine Aussöhnung Frankreichs mit Deutschland herbeiführen kann, weil nur er „Deutschland aus seinem Niedergang führen“ kann.

Mit der Eurokrise traten allerdings die Grenzen dieser Aussöhnung und das Thema des nationalen Niedergangs in den Vordergrund. Es stand zwar außer Frage, dass Deutschland und Frankreich einander brauchten, aber sie taten sich schwer einander zu verstehen. Europäische Politik nach 2010 war praktisch eine bilaterale Angelegenheit zwischen einem dominanten Frankreich und einem noch dominanteren Deutschland. Ähnlich wie bei den Ereignissen des Jahres 1940 spiegelten sich in der Eurokrise schlechte Führung und schlechtes Urteilsvermögen wider und sie wurde als Verrat durch die Eliten angesehen. Dieses Mal wurde die Schuld allerdings den europäischen Eliten angelastet – und den nationalen Eliten, die sie ermächtigt hatten.

Die Auflagen, die die Eurozone ihren Mitgliedsländern erteilte, ließen sie in den Mittelpunkt der Auseinandersetzung rücken. Mit dem Fortschreiten der Krise begann sich die einheitliche Währung wie eine Zwangsjacke anzufühlen und die Wähler gelangten zunehmend zu der Überzeugung, dass ein Austritt aus dem Euro die Probleme lösen würde, die mit der Bindung an die Währungsunion entstanden waren.

Interessanterweise teilen Gläubiger ebenso wie Schuldner diese Einschätzung. Natürlich fürchtet Südeuropa, einschließlich Frankreich, ein Szenario, in dem es in geringer Wettbewerbsfähigkeit, hoher Arbeitslosigkeit und stagnierendem Einkommenswachstum gefangen ist. Aber sogar Nordeuropa – und insbesondere Deutschland – hat das Gefühl in der Falle zu sitzen.

Obwohl Deutschland als größter Profiteur der Eurozone dargestellt wird, sind Deutschlands Handelsgewinne geringer als viele vermuten, vor allem wenn angeschlagene südeuropäische Länder weniger deutsche Waren importieren. Was viele Deutsche stattdessen sehen, sind immer größer werdende Verbindlichkeiten von südeuropäischen Ländern im Rahmen des Zahlungsverkehrssystems TARGET2.

Diese Situation, in der sich beide Seiten gefangen fühlen, kann als Form der berühmten Dialektik von Herr und Knecht aus Georg W. F. Hegels Phänomenologie des Geistes betrachtet werden: beide Seiten sind voneinander abhängig. Der Knecht wird nicht als vollwertiger Mensch, oder dem Herrn ebenbürtig, anerkannt und er ist nicht frei. Der Herr ist frei, fühlt sich vom Knecht aber nicht als Mensch anerkannt. Der Herr ist stets in Sorge über die Fragilität der Beziehung und die Tatsache, dass der Knecht ein alternatives Werteuniversum entwickelt, in dem der Herr nicht vorkommt.

Demnach wäre es die Aufgabe eines Präsidenten Macron, durch einen ganz ähnlichen Prozess, wie von de Gaulle in den 1960er-Jahren beschrieben, eine Art Hegel’sche Transzendenz zu erreichen. Frankreich braucht Deutschland als Vorbild einer sozialen Marktwirtschaft, die in der Lage ist neue, nichtstaatliche Arbeitsplätze zu schaffen. Deutschland braucht Frankreich, um seinen eigenen Platz in der Welt zu behaupten, auch unter dem Aspekt der Sicherheit.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Es ist schmerzhaft diese wirtschaftlichen Notwendigkeiten und Sicherheitserfordernisse in Einklang zu bringen, weil es bedeutet, den Schwächen und Fehlern der Vergangenheit ins Auge zu sehen. Aber ist notwendig. Frankreich und Deutschland müssen einander erneut chez nous willkommen heißen.

Aus dem Englischen von Sandra Pontow.