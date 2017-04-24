La Mission de Macron

Peter Schaeffer APR 24, 2017

Clearly, Macron is going to win the runoff. However, adding more hair to Hollande will not change the results. Macron is very, very likely to fail in office. Macron was, by far, the most Neoliberal candidate in this race. He will govern (or try to govern) as a neoliberal. If neoliberalism was working anywhere in Europe, he might have a chance. For better or worse it is not. Hollande with more hair is still Hollande.



Of course, it doesn’t help that France is not a neoliberal country. The French mindset is deeply hostile towards neoliberalism. He will face intense (and probably quite successful) resistance to his economic policies. His social policies (Open Borders, racial/religious identity politics, etc.) will make him the darling of the cultural far-left. They will do nothing for most French people, other than to alienate them.



A common observation in the British press is that Macron is the “Tony Blair” of French politics. That’s probably true. However, Tony Blair went down in flames and Macron is 20 years too late.



A related note is that Germany will interpret Macron victory as a vindication of Germany’s policies. That’s a tragic mistake, but almost inevitable. If Le Pen won outright, her victory might have been a wake-up call in Berlin). Macron will be seen as a “we are right, we were always right, we were never wrong” message.



A useful note is that anti-elitists have done considerably better in referendums (winning almost all of them back to 2003), than in elections. Why isn’t clear. However, the Swedish anti-Euro vote of 2003 was just the first of many. Renzi lost. Brexit won. The Dutch voted against the Ukraine agreement. The list is long. Hostility towards the status quo has (generally) increased over time. The next French election might be just Le Pen against Mélenchon. Macron is possibly the last time the center will be given a chance to “fix” France. As stated above, he will likely fail.

