11

La Mission de Macron

PRINCETON – Le succès du centriste Emmanuel Macron au premier tour de l'élection présidentielle française est susceptible de redynamiser l'Europe. Contrairement aux autres candidats, Macron ne reconnaît pas seulement la nécessité d'un changement radical de l'Union européenne; il propose d’y parvenir à travers une coopération à l'échelle européenne. Mais la pluralité du vote populaire en faveur de Macron était étroite, et une part beaucoup plus importante des électeurs français a soutenu une vision politique très différente.

Il s’agit d’une vision basée sur la nostalgie et l’isolement, telle qu’épousée par la rivale de Macron au second tour, la candidate du parti d’extrême-droite Front National Marine Le Pen. Son slogan – « on est chez nous » – met en évidence sa volonté d’enfermer la France dans un cocon national pour la protéger de la « mondialisation sauvage ».

DONATE NOW

Mais Le Pen n'était pas la seule à promouvoir cette vision. L'un des candidats qui a terminé quatrième, Jean-Luc Mélenchon de l’extrême gauche, a également construit sa candidature sur un populisme économique simpliste. Par exemple, comme Le Pen, il a promis une réduction radicale de l'âge de la retraite, sans expliquer comment le financer.

Et tous deux ont joué sur la germanophobie, en se concentrant sur la crise de la dette européenne et l'insistance de l'Allemagne sur l'austérité. Le Pen accuse Macron d'aspirer à être vice-chancelier de l'Europe, bras droit de la chancelière allemande Angela Merkel, tout en se déclarant avec fierté d'être elle-même « anti-Merkel ». Mélenchon affirme que l'Allemagne est motivée par l'individualisme radical, le néolibéralisme et les intérêts économiques d’une population vieillissante.

Même si Macron remporte le second tour, comme prévu, il devra répondre à ce qui a conduit plus de 40% des électeurs français à soutenir cette vision anti-européenne au premier tour. Et s'il entend revigorer le soutien pour l'Europe, il devrait considérer ce qui a rendu l'Europe attrayante dans le passé – et comment elle a perdu son charme.

A l’époque où l’Europe exerçait une fascination de manière la plus évidente, elle était considérée comme un moyen de purger ce qui est mauvais et corrompu dans les traditions nationales. Dans les années 1950, lorsque deux très vieux hommes, le chancelier allemand Konrad Adenauer et le président français Charles de Gaulle, ont décidé de réinventer leurs pays respectifs, ils ont examiné la façon dont leurs traditions tant vantées avaient été minées par leurs propres élites.

L'Allemagne avait été dévastée par le nazisme, qui, selon Adenauer, avait imposé au pays par les aristocrates et militaristes prussiens. En France, selon de Gaulle, les élites ont affaibli le pays, avant de voter pour renverser la République à la suite de la défaite militaire.

Mais, contrairement à aujourd'hui, le rejet des élites d’après-guerre n'a pas causé un repli sur soi des pays. Au contraire, de Gaulle croyait que les blessures historiques profondes de la France ne pourraient être guéries que par la création de liens forts avec l'Allemagne. Comme il l’a déclaré, « l'Allemagne est un grand peuple qui a triomphé, puis a été écrasé. La France est un grand peuple qui a été écrasé, puis s’est associé à Vichy au triomphe d'un autre ». Et il croyait que lui seul pouvait apporter la réconciliation de la France avec l'Allemagne, parce que lui seul pouvait « sortir l'Allemagne de sa décadence ».

Avec la crise de l'euro, cependant, les limites de cette réconciliation sont devenues manifestes, tout comme la question de la décadence nationale. L’Allemagne et la France avaient clairement besoin l’une de l’autre, mais avaient du mal à se comprendre. L’élaboration des politiques européennes après 2010 a été a peu de choses près une affaire bilatérale, impliquant une France dominante et une Allemagne plus dominante encore. Tout comme les événements de 1940, la crise de l'euro reflète une mauvaise gestion et un mauvais jugement, et a été de plus considérée comme une trahison par les élites. Cette fois, cependant, ce sont les élites européennes – et les élites nationales qui les ont habilité – qui ont porté la faute.

La zone euro est devenue l'objet de litige, en raison des contraintes qu'elle impose aux pays membres. Avec l’approfondissement de la crise, la monnaie unique a commencé à être ressentie comme une camisole de force, et les électeurs sont de plus en plus devenus convaincus qu’en sortir résoudrait les problèmes apparus sous l’euro.

Fait intéressant, aussi bien les débiteurs que les créanciers de la zone euro partagent ce sentiment. Bien sûr, l'Europe du sud, dont la France, se sent prise au piège dans un scénario à faible compétitivité caractérisé par un chômage élevé et une stagnation des revenus. Néanmoins, même le nord de l'Europe – et en particulier l'Allemagne – se sent pris au piège.

Malgré que le pays soit présenté comme le principal bénéficiaire de la zone euro, les gains commerciaux de l'Allemagne sont plus faibles que ce que beaucoup ne pensent, surtout quand les pays d'Europe du sud en difficulté importent moins de biens allemands. Ce que beaucoup d'Allemands voient, au contraire, est l’accumulation des créances financières sur les pays d'Europe du sud dans le système de paiement TARGET2 de la zone euro.

Cette situation, dans laquelle les deux parties se sentent prises au piège, peut être considérée comme une variante de la fameuse dialectique maître-esclave dans la Phénoménologie de l’esprit de Georg W.F. Hegel: les deux côtés sont liés de manière équivalente. L'esclave n'est pas reconnu comme pleinement humain, ou comme égal du maître, et n'a pas de droits. Le maître est libre, mais ne se sent pas reconnu comme un être humain par l'esclave. Le maître est constamment préoccupé par la fragilité de la relation, et par le fait que l'esclave mette en place un univers de valeurs alternatif, dans lequel le maître n’est pas représenté.

En conséquence, la tâche qui attend un président Macron est de réaliser une sorte de transcendance hégélienne, à travers un processus très semblable à celle décrite par de Gaulle dans les années 1960. La France a besoin que l’Allemagne serve de modèle d'une économie sociale de marché, capable de créer de nouveaux emplois non gouvernementaux. L'Allemagne a besoin de la France afin d'affirmer sa place dans le monde, y compris sur le plan de la sécurité.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

Concilier ces impératifs économiques et de sécurité sera pénible, car cela impliquera d’affronter de manière frontale les faiblesses et les erreurs du passé. Mais cela est nécessaire. La France et l’Allemagne doivent de nouveau s’accueillir mutuellement chez eux.

Traduit de l’anglais par Timothée Demont