La Mission de Macron

PRINCETON – Le succès du centriste Emmanuel Macron au premier tour de l'élection présidentielle française est susceptible de redynamiser l'Europe. Contrairement aux autres candidats, Macron ne reconnaît pas seulement la nécessité d'un changement radical de l'Union européenne; il propose d’y parvenir à travers une coopération à l'échelle européenne. Mais la pluralité du vote populaire en faveur de Macron était étroite, et une part beaucoup plus importante des électeurs français a soutenu une vision politique très différente.
Il s’agit d’une vision basée sur la nostalgie et l’isolement, telle qu’épousée par la rivale de Macron au second tour, la candidate du parti d’extrême-droite Front National Marine Le Pen. Son slogan – « on est chez nous » – met en évidence sa volonté d’enfermer la France dans un cocon national pour la protéger de la « mondialisation sauvage ».
Mais Le Pen n'était pas la seule à promouvoir cette vision. L'un des candidats qui a terminé quatrième, Jean-Luc Mélenchon de l’extrême gauche, a également construit sa candidature sur un populisme économique simpliste. Par exemple, comme Le Pen, il a promis une réduction radicale de l'âge de la retraite, sans expliquer comment le financer.
Et tous deux ont joué sur la germanophobie, en se concentrant sur la crise de la dette européenne et l'insistance de l'Allemagne sur l'austérité. Le Pen accuse Macron d'aspirer à être vice-chancelier de l'Europe, bras droit de la chancelière allemande Angela Merkel, tout en se déclarant avec fierté d'être elle-même « anti-Merkel ». Mélenchon affirme que l'Allemagne est motivée par l'individualisme radical, le néolibéralisme et les intérêts économiques d’une population vieillissante.
Même si Macron remporte le second tour, comme prévu, il devra répondre à ce qui a conduit plus de 40% des électeurs français à soutenir cette vision anti-européenne au premier tour. Et s'il entend revigorer le soutien pour l'Europe, il devrait considérer ce qui a rendu l'Europe attrayante dans le passé – et comment elle a perdu son charme.
A l’époque où l’Europe exerçait une fascination de manière la plus évidente, elle était considérée comme un moyen de purger ce qui est mauvais et corrompu dans les traditions nationales. Dans les années 1950, lorsque deux très vieux hommes, le chancelier allemand Konrad Adenauer et le président français Charles de Gaulle, ont décidé de réinventer leurs pays respectifs, ils ont examiné la façon dont leurs traditions tant vantées avaient été minées par leurs propres élites.
L'Allemagne avait été dévastée par le nazisme, qui, selon Adenauer, avait imposé au pays par les aristocrates et militaristes prussiens. En France, selon de Gaulle, les élites ont affaibli le pays, avant de voter pour renverser la République à la suite de la défaite militaire.
Mais, contrairement à aujourd'hui, le rejet des élites d’après-guerre n'a pas causé un repli sur soi des pays. Au contraire, de Gaulle croyait que les blessures historiques profondes de la France ne pourraient être guéries que par la création de liens forts avec l'Allemagne. Comme il l’a déclaré, « l'Allemagne est un grand peuple qui a triomphé, puis a été écrasé. La France est un grand peuple qui a été écrasé, puis s’est associé à Vichy au triomphe d'un autre ». Et il croyait que lui seul pouvait apporter la réconciliation de la France avec l'Allemagne, parce que lui seul pouvait « sortir l'Allemagne de sa décadence ».
Avec la crise de l'euro, cependant, les limites de cette réconciliation sont devenues manifestes, tout comme la question de la décadence nationale. L’Allemagne et la France avaient clairement besoin l’une de l’autre, mais avaient du mal à se comprendre. L’élaboration des politiques européennes après 2010 a été a peu de choses près une affaire bilatérale, impliquant une France dominante et une Allemagne plus dominante encore. Tout comme les événements de 1940, la crise de l'euro reflète une mauvaise gestion et un mauvais jugement, et a été de plus considérée comme une trahison par les élites. Cette fois, cependant, ce sont les élites européennes – et les élites nationales qui les ont habilité – qui ont porté la faute.
La zone euro est devenue l'objet de litige, en raison des contraintes qu'elle impose aux pays membres. Avec l’approfondissement de la crise, la monnaie unique a commencé à être ressentie comme une camisole de force, et les électeurs sont de plus en plus devenus convaincus qu’en sortir résoudrait les problèmes apparus sous l’euro.
Fait intéressant, aussi bien les débiteurs que les créanciers de la zone euro partagent ce sentiment. Bien sûr, l'Europe du sud, dont la France, se sent prise au piège dans un scénario à faible compétitivité caractérisé par un chômage élevé et une stagnation des revenus. Néanmoins, même le nord de l'Europe – et en particulier l'Allemagne – se sent pris au piège.
Malgré que le pays soit présenté comme le principal bénéficiaire de la zone euro, les gains commerciaux de l'Allemagne sont plus faibles que ce que beaucoup ne pensent, surtout quand les pays d'Europe du sud en difficulté importent moins de biens allemands. Ce que beaucoup d'Allemands voient, au contraire, est l’accumulation des créances financières sur les pays d'Europe du sud dans le système de paiement TARGET2 de la zone euro.
Cette situation, dans laquelle les deux parties se sentent prises au piège, peut être considérée comme une variante de la fameuse dialectique maître-esclave dans la Phénoménologie de l’esprit de Georg W.F. Hegel: les deux côtés sont liés de manière équivalente. L'esclave n'est pas reconnu comme pleinement humain, ou comme égal du maître, et n'a pas de droits. Le maître est libre, mais ne se sent pas reconnu comme un être humain par l'esclave. Le maître est constamment préoccupé par la fragilité de la relation, et par le fait que l'esclave mette en place un univers de valeurs alternatif, dans lequel le maître n’est pas représenté.
En conséquence, la tâche qui attend un président Macron est de réaliser une sorte de transcendance hégélienne, à travers un processus très semblable à celle décrite par de Gaulle dans les années 1960. La France a besoin que l’Allemagne serve de modèle d'une économie sociale de marché, capable de créer de nouveaux emplois non gouvernementaux. L'Allemagne a besoin de la France afin d'affirmer sa place dans le monde, y compris sur le plan de la sécurité.
Concilier ces impératifs économiques et de sécurité sera pénible, car cela impliquera d’affronter de manière frontale les faiblesses et les erreurs du passé. Mais cela est nécessaire. La France et l’Allemagne doivent de nouveau s’accueillir mutuellement chez eux.
Traduit de l’anglais par Timothée Demont
Comment Commented jagjeet sinha
DEMOCRACY AND DOGMA
The great credit to Democracy is its capacity to steer Countries from trouble.
There are however Four Pillars that are pivotal in A World buffeted by Uncertainty - that are not underpinned by Democracy.
The First is The Kremlin @ Moscow.
The Second is The Zhongnanhai @ Beijing.
The Third is The Oil Kingdoms @ OPEC.
The Fourth is The EUSSR @ Brussels.
The Democracies of The World are in An Existential Dance to prevent Dogma of the Four Pillars threatening The World Order.
The Democracies of The World are transparent, The Dogma of The Four Pillars always opaque.
The Democracies of The World are accountable to their Shareholders, The Dogma of The Four Pillars have Power beyond dividends.
The vote for Macron is democratic, the mandate is accountable, the measurement is in dividends.
Should Macron translate his mandate into a license for The EUSSR for Superpower Status and World domination - Brussels would love him.
But Brussels did not elect Macron, Brussels did not give him his mandate, Brussels is unaccountable.
The Macron Mandate is how Democracies provide Power to deliver to the shareholders.
The demands that Dogma makes are different from those that Democracy requires.
Peace n Prosperity in The Democratic World has been guaranteed - for 500 years.
The Uncertainty that made Brexit and Brexit plus plus inevitable - threatens Peace n Prosperity in The Democratic World.
The Macron Mandate must end that Uncertainty - for The Democratic World to remain unrivalled.
The Macron Mandate must ensure the victory of Democracy over Dogma. Read more
Comment Commented Vanishing Leprechaun
“… a much larger share of French voters showed support for a very different political vision.”
This sentence doesn’t make any sense. Macron doesn’t have any political vision at all. It is like the Italian Renzi, and even worse that Hollande. Only truisms like “We are in favor of the good, and against the evil”, and so on.
Of course, the EU oligarchs are happy for that, he will be a very useful minion. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
VL, "It is like the Italian Renzi," So sad. So true. Worse, almost everyone in Europe doesn't see the obvious parallels. Read more
Comment Commented M M
Although mathematically (based on the overall results) Macron might win the 2nd round, if one analyses the data of the 1st round, the game may not be over yet. In most of the regions where there has been high absenteeism (over 30%) and absenteeism was over 56% among the French Expats, Macron came 3rd and Le Pen came always 1st. And in most of the other cases, he won because of the left vote, the right voted for Fillon. So a high NO turnout in the 2nd round may very well sway the ball in Le Pen's court. Read more
Comment Commented Peter Schaeffer
Clearly, Macron is going to win the runoff. However, adding more hair to Hollande will not change the results. Macron is very, very likely to fail in office. Macron was, by far, the most Neoliberal candidate in this race. He will govern (or try to govern) as a neoliberal. If neoliberalism was working anywhere in Europe, he might have a chance. For better or worse it is not. Hollande with more hair is still Hollande.
Of course, it doesn’t help that France is not a neoliberal country. The French mindset is deeply hostile towards neoliberalism. He will face intense (and probably quite successful) resistance to his economic policies. His social policies (Open Borders, racial/religious identity politics, etc.) will make him the darling of the cultural far-left. They will do nothing for most French people, other than to alienate them.
A common observation in the British press is that Macron is the “Tony Blair” of French politics. That’s probably true. However, Tony Blair went down in flames and Macron is 20 years too late.
A related note is that Germany will interpret Macron victory as a vindication of Germany’s policies. That’s a tragic mistake, but almost inevitable. If Le Pen won outright, her victory might have been a wake-up call in Berlin). Macron will be seen as a “we are right, we were always right, we were never wrong” message.
A useful note is that anti-elitists have done considerably better in referendums (winning almost all of them back to 2003), than in elections. Why isn’t clear. However, the Swedish anti-Euro vote of 2003 was just the first of many. Renzi lost. Brexit won. The Dutch voted against the Ukraine agreement. The list is long. Hostility towards the status quo has (generally) increased over time. The next French election might be just Le Pen against Mélenchon. Macron is possibly the last time the center will be given a chance to “fix” France. As stated above, he will likely fail.
Read more
Comment Commented M M
Peter, it is too soon to draw any conclusion on the final outcome of the 2nd round. Macron won the 1st round mainly because of the vote of the left. The French people know this. Le Pen won 11 of the 18 regions. If the voters of Fillon go to Le Pen or do not show up, the same applies to the voters of Melonchon, add to them the voters of DuPont (5%) and the voters of Lassale and Aselineau (2%), one is more than certain to get an upset in the final results. Read more
Comment Commented Walter Gingery
"Du mußt dein Leben ändern."
The concluding line of Rilke's poem (written, by the way, in Paris) points the way. The only way forward for France and Germany *together,* is to abandon the past - and the present.
It will not be easy, by any means. Germany has no appetite for an EU equipped with a full-fledged banking and transfer union, unless it be run along Teutonic notions of rectitude.
France, in contrast, has no stomach for a German-run EU with no room for French exceptionalism; better to leave and go it alone. Read more
Comment Commented Nelly Ida
Dear Mr James, this article sounds to me (and partly is) so wrong in so many aspects... but you are at least right regarding the Macron's mission to achieve some kind of "Hegelian transcendence", this however not in Europe but in France. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
There is of course the counter position that the EU elite far from feeling energized should perhaps consider that the tide of disquiet is still coming in and may wash their house built on sand away and they only have a short reprieve unless they get on and sort causation out. In that situation encouraging complacency would not be sensible would it because it could lead to catastrophe downstream, would it not Harold. Further because of the French political system the fact Macron may get his Presidency does not mean he gets his way on policy Read more
Comment Commented M M
Steve, Le Pen has just announced that she is running as independent by stepping down temporarily from her Party.e ..interesting times ahead.Very clever move. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
PS - Deutsche Bank do not think EU is refreshed by any means
'"The market can afford to start looking beyond France...In our opinion, the one with the highest risk of a market-negative populist shock is Italy, but with the Italian election at the back end of the sequence and potentially more than six months away, the market might not rotate to focus on this just yet."...' Read more
