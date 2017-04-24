12

مهمة ماكرون

برينستون- من المرجح أن يؤدي نجاح مرشح الوسط ايمانويل ماكرون فى الجولة الأولى من انتخابات الرئاسة الفرنسية إلى إعادة إحياء أوروبا. على عكس المرشحين الآخرين، ماكرون لا يعترف فقط بالحاجة إلى تغيير جذري في الاتحاد الأوروبي، بل بتفعيل هذا التغيير من خلال التعاون على المستوى الأوروبي.  لكن حصيلة ماكرون في التصويت الشعبي ضيقة، حيث أظهر عدد أكبر بكثير من الناخبين الفرنسيين تأييدا لرؤية سياسية مختلفة جدا.

إنها رؤية الحنين والعزلة التي سيتنافس عليها ماكرون مع منافسته في الجولة الثانية، زعيمة الجبهة الوطنية اليمينية المتطرفة لوبان.  شعارها - " نحن في بلدنا" - يؤكد تركيزها على حصر فرنسا في دائرة وطنية ضيقة تقاوم "العولمة المتوحشة".

DONATE NOW

ولكن لوبان ليست وحدها من يريد تعزيز هذه الرؤية.  لقد قام أحد المرشحين الذي جاء في المرتبة الرابعة، اليساري المتطرف جان لوك ميلينتشون، ببناء ترشيحه على الشعبوية الاقتصادية التبسيطية. على سبيل المثال، مثل لو بان، وعد بتخفيض جذري في سن التقاعد، دون شرح كيفية تمويله.

وانتقد كلاهما الألمانوفوبيا، مع التركيز على أزمة الديون الأوروبية وإصرار ألمانيا على التقشف. وتتهم لوبان ماكرون بالتطلع إلى منصب  نائب مستشار أوروبا تحت مظلة المستشارة الألمانية أنجيلا ميركل، في حين تعلن بفخر بأنها "مناهضة لميركل". ويدعي ميلينشون أن ألمانيا تتحرك بدافع الفردية الراديكالية، والليبرالية الجديدة، والمصالح الاقتصادية الخاصة بالمسنين من السكان.

حتى لو فاز ماكرون بالجولة الثانية، كما هو متوقع، سيتعين عليه التصدي للأسباب التي دفعت أكثر من 40٪ من الناخبين الفرنسيين لدعم هذه الرؤية المناهضة لأوروبا في الجولة الأولى.  وإذا أراد تقوية الدعم لأوروبا، عليه أن ينظر لماذا كانت أوروبا جذابة في الماضي - وكيف فقدت جاذبيتها اليوم.

وعندما كانت أوروبا أكثر جاذبية بشكل واضح، كانت تعتبر وسيلة لتطهير ما كان سيئا وفاسدا من التقاليد الوطنية. في الخمسينيات، عندما قرر رجلان مسنان جدا، المستشار الألماني كونراد أديناور والرئيس الفرنسي شارل ديغول، إعادة بناء بلديهما، درسا كيف قوضت النخب تقاليدها الراسخة.

بخصوص ألمانيا التي دمرت من قبل النازية، قال أديناور إن هذه المأساة فُرضت عليها من قبل الأرستقراطيين والعسكريين البروسي��ن.  في فرنسا، وفقا لدغول، أضعفت النخب البلاد، قبل التصويت للإطاحة بالجمهورية في أعقاب الهزيمة العسكرية.

ولكن، على عكس اليوم، فإن رد فعل النخبة في مرحلة ما بعد الحرب لم يتسبب في انطواء البلدان على نفسها. على العكس من ذلك، يعتقد ديغول أن الجروح التاريخية العميقة في فرنسا لا يمكن أن تلتئم إلا من خلال التعاون مع ألمانيا. كما قال: "ألمانيا شعب عظيم انتصر، ثم سُحق.  وفرنسا شعب عظيم سُحق، ثم ارتبط في فيشي بانتصار آخر"، واعتقد أنه هو الوحيد الذي يستطيع تحقيق المصالحة الفرنسية مع ألمانيا، لأنه الوحيد الذي يمكنه "إنقاذ ألمانيا من انحطاطها."

بيد أنه مع أزمة اليورو اليوم، ظهرت حدود تلك المصالحة، كما حدث في قضية الانحطاط الوطني.  كانت ألمانيا وفرنسا بحاجة إلى بعضهما البعض بشكل واضح، ولكنهما وجدتا صعوبة في فهم بعضهما البعض. كان صنع السياسة الأوروبية بعد عام 2010 عمليا مسألة ثنائية، شملت فرنسا المهيمنة وألمانيا أكثر هيمنة.  وعلى غرار أحداث عام 1940، عكست أزمة اليورو الإدارة السيئة والحكم السيئ، وأصبح ينظر إليها على أنها خيانة من قبل النخب. ولكن هذه المرة، أُلقي اللوم على  النخب الأوروبية - والنخب الوطنية التي أيدتها.

وأصبحت منطقة اليورو محط نزاع، بسبب القيود التي فرضتها على البلدان الأعضاء. ومع تفاقم الأزمة، بدأت العملة الموحدة كأنها مقيِدة، وأصبح الناخبون على اقتناع متزايد بأن الهروب منها سيحل المشاكل التي ظهرت بسبب اليورو.

ومن المثير للاهتمام أن المدينين والدائنين في منطقة اليورو يشتركون في هذا الشعور.  وبطبيعة الحال، فإن جنوب أوروبا، بما في ذلك فرنسا، تشعر بأنها متورطة في سيناريو يتسم بانخفاض القدرة التنافسية وارتفاع معدلات البطالة وركود نمو الدخل. ولكن حتى أوروبا الشمالية - وخاصة ألمانيا - تشعر بنوع من الحصار.

وعلى الرغم من تصويرها كمستفيد رئيسي في منطقة اليورو، فإن المكاسب التجارية الألمانية أقل مما يفترض الكثيرون، خاصة عندما خفضت بلدان جنوب أوروبا من استيراد السلع الألمانية. ما يريده العديد من الألمان، بدلا من ذلك، هي المطالبات المالية ضد دول جنوب أوروبا بناء على نظام المدفوعات (TARGET2) في منطقة اليورو.

حالة الحصار هذه التي  يشعر بها كلا الجانبان ، يذكرنا بالجدلية الشهيرة بين العبد وسيده  في كتاب جورج هيجل "مظاهر الروح": كلا الجانبان ملزمان على قدم المساواة. ولا  يُعترف بالرقيق على أنه إنسان كامل، أو على قدم المساواة مع السادة، وهو ليس حرا.  غير أن السيد حر، ولكن لا يشعر أنه معترف به كإنسان من قبل العبد. ويشعر السيد بقلق مستمر بسبب هشاشة العلاقة، والحقيقة هو أن السيد خائف من أن يكون العبد يفكر في بناء عالم بديل من القيم، لا يمت بأي صلة بالسيد.

The Year Ahead 2017 Cover Image

وبالتالي فإن المهمة التي تنتظر الرئيس ماكرون هي تحقيق نوع من التعالي الهيجيلي، من خلال عملية تشبه إلى حد كبير تلك التي وصفها ديغول في الستينيات من القرن الماضي. وتحتاج فرنسا إلى ألمانيا لتكون نموذجا لاقتصاد السوق الاجتماعي، قادرة على خلق وظائف جديدة غير حكومية. كما أن ألمانيا بحاجة إلى فرنسا من أجل تأكيد مكانتها الخاصة في العالم، بما في ذلك من منظور أمني.

إن التوفيق بين هذه المقتضيات الاقتصادية والأمنية أمر مؤلم، لأنه يعني مواجهة نقاط الضعف والأخطاء التي حدثت في الماضي. ولكن من الضروري فعل ذلك. مرة أخرى يجب أن ترحب فرنسا وألمانيا ببعضهما البعض "في بلديهما".