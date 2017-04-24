مهمة ماكرون

j. von Hettlingen APR 25, 2017

Apart from being France's president, Harold James says Emmanuell Macron has another "mission" - to "re-energize Europe." In order to understand the reason why Euroskepticism has been on the rise in recent years, the author suggests Macron to confront "the weaknesses and errors of the past head-on" - to figure out "what made Europe attractive in the past – and how it lost its allure." Some 40% of French voters have voiced their support for anti-EU candidates - Marine Le Pen and Jean-Luc Mélenchon - who "both appealed to Germanophobia, focusing on the European debt crisis."

This requires France and Germany to deal with the malaise in the Eurozone decisively, which is the source of popular resentments against the European project and Germany's "insistence on austerity" across Europe. Le Pen has vowed to take France out of the Eurozone, because she sees the single currency as "a straitjacket," and many voters believe that ditching it would solve their economic problems.

The author explains the challenges that many Eurozone states face, and cites the master/slave dialectic as charachterised by Georg W.F. Hegel. In his 1807 work, the Phenomenology of Spirit, the German philosopher described a co-dependent relationship in a master/slave pattern. According to Hegel, a master is as dependent on his slave as the slave is on his master. Yet "the slave is not recognized as fully human, or as an equal of the master, and is not free. The master is free, but does not feel recognized as a human by the slave."

Despite a whiff of paternalism, "the master is constantly worried by the fragility of the relationship, and by the fact that the slave is building up an alternative universe of values, in which the master is not represented." The problem is that in today's world, no one wishes to be seen as a master and no one wishes to be seen as a slave.

The author says in the Eurocrisis "debtors and creditors alike share this sentiment," pointing out that "southern Europe, including France, feels ensnared in a low-competitiveness scenario of high unemployment and stagnant income growth. But even northern Europe – and especially Germany – feels trapped." Although Trump said in January that Germany was using a "grossly undervalued" Euro to gain advantage over the US and its own EU partners, "Germany’s trade gains are lower than many assume, especially when struggling southern European countries are importing fewer German goods".

Macron, once elected, would have "to achieve a kind of Hegelian transcendence, through a process much like that which de Gaulle described in the 1960s." The founder of the Fifth Republic "believed that France’s deep historical wounds could be healed only through engagement with Germany," its arch enemy for centuries. Both he and his German counterpart, Konrad Adenauer "moved to reinvent their respective countries" and reconcile.

But the Euro crisis had raised the question whether France and Germany "understand each other. European policymaking after 2010 was practically a bilateral affair, involving a dominant France and a more dominant Germany." The authors say, "much like the events of 1940, the Euro crisis reflected bad management and bad judgment, and it came to be viewed as a betrayal by the elites. This time, however, it was the European elites – and the national elites who empowered them – who were blamed." Macron seems to realise the problem, saying the single currency amount to a "weak Deutsche Mark" that has failed to unify EU states and stand up to the US dollar. He also believes that the Euro may not exist in 10 years’ time if Paris and Berlin fail to bolster the single currency union.

Indeed, France and Germany need each other to hold the EU together. Macron knows that France must implement labour market reforms and revamp its education system to revive growth. And he wants to ensure that Germany agree to more investment instead of austerity, in order to boost growth across the Eurozone area.

