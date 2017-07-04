2

马克龙主义？

巴黎—法国总统马克龙邀请俄罗斯总统普京访问巴黎，作为他的第一个外国客人，而美国总统特朗普也将出席今年的法国国庆庆典。邀请这两位毫不掩饰不希望他入住爱丽舍宫的世界领导人，马克龙为法国外交政策制定了一个雄心勃勃的新计划。

马克龙所释放的信号表明他对妥协的新机会保持开放态度——他会和任何愿意谈判的任谈判，但不会掩盖分歧。他的外交政策寻求重塑法国在世界舞台的中心地位，同时坚定不移地致力于欧洲。

马克龙外交政策的效果，将取决于他是否能够实现国内经济形势的转折——这是其前任奥朗德给他的教训。除了军事干预马里的伊斯兰军阀，奥朗德在国际舞台上几乎无所作为，这正是因为法国经济萎靡导致他在国内缺少信誉。

马克龙是否能够在奥朗德失败的地方取得成功还远未可知。但已经清楚的是马克龙具备一些他的前任所欠缺的有用的技能和态度：不可否认的魅力、与外国领导人进行沟通的能力（部分要归功于他熟练的英语）、对全球问题要领的牢固的掌握，以及对实施经济改革的推动。

外部因素也有利于马克龙。首先，法国乃至整个欧洲的经济状况已经有了重大改善。此外，法国和德国在大量国际问题上表现出趋同。此外，英国走向自我孤立，特朗普高举反覆无常的“美国优先”政策，因此马克龙有很大的机会将自己包装为多边主义的重要旗手。

当然，即便马克龙成功地领导经济复苏，法国也没有资源和企图取代美国在世界舞台上的地位。但马克龙确实希望法国对国际体系施加更大的影响——他会见普京和特朗普便彰显出这一企图。

当选不出几周，马克龙就一边以在竞选期间用“虚假宣传”抹黑自己为由关闭了俄罗斯国有媒体，一边和普京谈笑风生。自戴高乐以来，从未有法国领导人敢于如此公开地针对俄罗斯。但是，从马克龙的角度讲，影响双边关系的分歧必须扫清，明确的实力动态必须建立，然后再开始对话。

俄法关系的主要考验是叙利亚——到目前为止，马克龙对这一问题的处理相当娴熟。他有意将叙利亚总统巴沙尔·阿萨德应该继续掌权（这是普京希望的）还是应该下台（这是美国和其他国家希望的）的问题搁置起来，而是明确，如果阿萨德再度使用化学武器，法国就将军事介入。马克龙的方针是否会成功尚不清楚；但至少从目前看，法国已经重新让自己成为叙利亚问题的行动方。

对特朗普来说，马克龙与他的分歧主要在多边问题上。法国和欧洲对多边主义下了很大的“血本”，而多边主义支持成本共担。因此，特朗普政府的贸易保护主义倾向——更不用说金融区监管了——是一个严重的威胁。

但对马克龙来说，问题最大的还是特朗普承诺退出巴黎气候协定。他准备和德国总理默克尔一起试图让美国回心转意。如果成功，马克龙将树立法国高效的推动者和多边主义实践者的形象。

马克龙在特朗路身上还有一个目标：阻止分歧妨碍他们追求共同利益，特别是反恐战争。比如，在叙利亚，法国和美国的立场相当一致，特朗普也表现出比其前任奥巴马更愿意落实使用化学武器这一“红线”。但特朗普的叙利亚政策仍然令人困惑，几乎真正划定明确的界限，而特朗普及其内阁成员的言论之间也存在重大分歧。

当然，特朗普威胁退出北约也让法国感到担忧。但法国一直寻求保持战略自主的能力，马克龙则希望美国战略担保的弱化将说服欧洲人也这样做。长期以来，欧洲人一直没有形成强硬的共同防务姿态。

欧洲要形成共同防务姿态显然还面临着重大经济、战略和文化障碍，包括某些法国产业圈人士也反对开放防务合同的招投标。但进展信号已经显现。最令人关注的是，欧盟委员会首次决定为重要军事计划提供欧洲拨款，特别是研发项目。

钱，以及（挑战更大的）政治意愿的问题都需要时间来解决。但美国可靠性的日益不确定——以及长期反对欧洲防务的英国退出欧盟——已经让德国认可需要在这方面有所进展。当然，欧洲的进展就是法国的进展，因为欧洲是法国国家实力的放大器。

 “马克龙”主义尚未形成。但马克龙的外交政策目标正在成为人们关注的焦点：通过扭转经济颓势提高法国的信誉、加强欧洲的法德轴心；增强欧洲在世界舞台上的作用；以及与所有人一起合作。这是一个现实主义的方针——但绝不犬儒。