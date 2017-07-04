Steve Hurst JUL 5, 2017

'...seeks to restore France’s central position on the world stage'



I was never aware France had ever had such a position other than in it's own mind



'... will depend on his ability to bring about a domestic economic turnaround – a lesson learned from Macron’s predecessor François Hollande.'



Hollande can hardly be held up as having any ability in this area hence his record low popularity figure upon ignominious exit.



'France will have neither the means nor the ambition to supplant the US on the world stage.'



But I thought France had been centre stage. I'm confused



'It is too early to tell whether Macron will succeed where Hollande failed.'



Nope



'... the UK, which has long opposed European defense...'



Err that is why the UK is one of the few NATO members to commit 2% of GDP of budget to defense is it



Here's a breakdown of contribution, based on 2016 figures provided by NATO:

United States, 3.61%.

Greece, 2.38%.

Britain, 2.21%.

Estonia, 2.16%.

Poland, 2%.

France, 1.78%.

Turkey, 1.56%.

Norway, 1.54%.

Lithuania, 1.49%.

Romania, 1.48%.

Latvia, 1.45%.

Portugal, 1.38%.

Bulgaria, 1.35%.

Croatia, 1.23%.

Albania, 1.21%.

Germany, 1.19%.

Denmark, 1.17%.

Netherlands, 1.17%.

Slovakia, 1.16%.

Italy, 1.11%.

Czech Republic, 1.04%.

Hungary, 1.01%.

Canada, 0.99%.

Slovenia, 0.94%.

Spain, 0.91%.

Belgium, 0.85%.

Luxembourg, 0.44%.



'...including among those within some French industrial circles who oppose open tenders for defense contracts'



I'm sure Macron will sort this out, and slash French public spending, cut the local patisserie subsidy, cut out the therapist's therapists, cut the state funding for French clowns known as the intermittents du spectacle, etc etc. The author has read too many Marvel Comics



'The message Macron is sending is that he will remain open to new opportunities'



Or it could be he will talk to anybody about anything other than the real issues, distraction politics. Tine will tell, but I know what outcome I expect, Hollande Mk II. Such a shame. Read more