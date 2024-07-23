How the G20 Could Help Eliminate Hunger and Extreme Poverty
In November, the G20 plans to launch the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty. Partly modeled on Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s “zero-hunger” campaign, this initiative has the potential to revitalize the G20 and put the world back on track to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.
LONDON – The G20 is an unlikely champion of social justice. Financial Times journalist Alan Beattie, underscoring the group’s lack of clear direction, once likened it to a “pantomime horse manned by a troupe of clowns.” But Brazil’s presidency offers an opportunity to change this perception.