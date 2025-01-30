How Liberals Lost America
At least since the publication of John Rawls’ monumental “A Theory of Justice” in 1971, liberals have divorced justice from desert, since we don’t deserve our natural endowments, whether that be height, agility, or talent at math. Donald Trump quickly grasped that this view of egalitarianism rubs most US voters the wrong way.
LONDON – Who “lost” the 2024 United States presidential election? How could Donald Trump receive 77 million votes and easily capture a majority of the Electoral College? Those questions will haunt the Democratic Party – and liberals everywhere – for a long time.