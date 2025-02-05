Can the Liberal International Order Survive Without America?

Not since World War II has the free world been more uncertain about American leadership. US President Donald Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on allies like Canada and Mexico shows that liberal democracies must prepare to defend themselves against the chaos he seems determined to unleash.
LONDON – In the final months of his term, former US President Joe Biden repeatedly warned of the growing threat to liberal democracies worldwide and the US-led framework that has underpinned global security, trade, and international cooperation since the 1940s. Donald Trump’s actions during the first two weeks of his second presidency, particularly his decision (now paused for 30 days) to impose steep new tariffs on US allies like Canada and Mexico, show that Biden’s warnings were not unfounded.
LONDON – In the final months of his term, former US President Joe Biden repeatedly warned of the growing threat to liberal democracies worldwide and the US-led framework that has underpinned global security, trade, and international cooperation since the 1940s. Donald Trump’s actions during the first two weeks of his second presidency, particularly his decision (now paused for 30 days) to impose steep new tariffs on US allies like Canada and Mexico, show that Biden’s warnings were not unfounded.