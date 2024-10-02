The Lessons and Legacy of October 7
It is possible to win a war on the battlefield and still lose it. Israel has done precisely that in Gaza, by choosing to fight a conventional war against an unconventional foe without a plan for what comes next.
NEW YORK – One year ago, Hamas killed some 1,200 people – overwhelmingly civilians – in Israel and took more than 250 hostage. Since then, Israel has reduced much of Gaza to rubble; more than 40,000 of its inhabitants reportedly have been killed, a figure that includes 10,000-20,000 Hamas militants. Over 700 Israeli soldiers have lost their lives fighting Hamas and other Iranian-backed proxies.