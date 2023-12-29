What Kind of Authoritarian Would Trump Be?

Entropy (a concept based on the idea that the primary force in the universe is towards disorder) can be interpreted as a force towards a “Different Kind of Order” in which relationships among “Solidarity Groups” that exist dissipates, and everything and every particle moves towards existing on its own without interference or any relationship with any other particle in the Universe.



Chaos is the “Loss of Order” and is a Middle State between the “Old Order” and the “New Order”. As we enter a “New Order” the “Old Order” must be disestablished as the “New Order” is established. Mitt Romney noticed that Technological Progress involves “Creative Destruction”, i.e. the destruction of the old order in combination with the creation of the new order. (Similar to contest among the Hindu Trinity of (1) the Creator; (2) the Destroyer and; (3) the “Preserver”).



But the force towards “Preservation of Self” in tandem with the “Preservation of Culture” and “Preservation of the Old Established Order” is also an important force. It means “You have to go crazy before you can go sane again”.



For instance, Donald Trump decries the US Deep State establishment as a Marxist Movement against the Order of Elite Capitalists (himself included). This Force for the Preservation of Capitalism is opposed by the Deep State force for resocialization of the American public, as Neoliberalism (as Voltaire noticed, “All movements go to far”) went too far towards subordination of all indigenous domestic and world cultures and caused the destruction of culturally stable nations worldwide.



The instability in the World, caused by the demise of the Western New World Order is actually fomented by the necessity to stabilize the communications and political agreements and domestic economic relationships among citizens of the many nations historically organized by their isolated cultures.



So the current dynamic of World instability is actually caused by the forces of the [Hindu] god of Preservation of Self and Cultural Order within isolated cultures, against the forces of Creative Destruction (Change).



Social Order:

