Kamala Harris Must Correct US Ukraine Policy

As US vice president, Kamala Harris has followed the Biden administration line on Ukraine; but as president, she could turn the war around and make it a winning issue. Doing so will require a comprehensive strategy backed by sufficient resources, all of which are already available in the form of frozen Russian assets.
STOCKHOLM – By providing Ukraine with early military, political, and financial support, US President Joe Biden’s administration saved it from being overrun by Russia. Yet since November 2022, the conflict has been locked in a stalemate, which is not to Ukraine’s advantage. If elected, Kamala Harris should make it an explicit goal to turn today’s horrendous war of attrition into a Ukrainian victory. Ukraine’s surprising offensive in Russia’s Kursk region may be the beginning of a more promising development.
