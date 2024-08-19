Could Kamala Harris Be the Next Richard Nixon?
Neither US presidential candidate seems like a foreign-policy visionary. But Kamala Harris’s selection of Tim Walz as a running mate increases the chances, should they win in November, of a new direction for the Sino-American relationship – a breakthrough equivalent to Richard Nixon’s rapprochement with China 52 years ago.
NEW HAVEN – Fifty years ago this month, Richard Nixon resigned as US president. With all eyes on November’s presidential election, the anniversary provides an occasion to consider the inherent contradictions of American political leadership.