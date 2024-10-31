How Antitrust Can Advance Kamala Harris’s Small-Business Agenda
The US Federal Trade Commission has long treated cooperation among independent businesses as an illegal restraint of trade, and thus no different from collusion among large corporations. If Kamala Harris wins the US presidential election in November, that must change in order to achieve her goal of supporting small firms.
WASHINGTON, DC – When she announced her plan to create an “opportunity economy” in the United States, Vice President Kamala Harris declared that one of her “singular priorities is to invest and grow our small businesses.” If elected president, Harris should do that by maintaining and expanding the current administration’s antitrust agenda, in addition to the various credit and tax policies she has proposed.