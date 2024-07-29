Prosecutions and Politics Don’t Mix

Many Democrats hope that Kamala Harris’s former role as a district attorney will jog voters’ memories of the criminal cases against Donald Trump. But given that the prosecution of the former president has only helped his electoral prospects, leaning into the issue would appear to be a risky strategy.
CHICAGO – As America’s attention turns to November’s presidential election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the prosecutions of the former president have been all but forgotten. But Democrats hope that Harris’s previous role as a district attorney may help jog memories and persuade some crucial swing voters to ditch the felon for the prosecutor. Will it work? Or has the failed assassination attempt against Trump retroactively mythologized the sputtering prosecutions as Stations of the Cross on the way to his near-martyrdom?
CHICAGO – As America’s attention turns to November’s presidential election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the prosecutions of the former president have been all but forgotten. But Democrats hope that Harris’s previous role as a district attorney may help jog memories and persuade some crucial swing voters to ditch the felon for the prosecutor. Will it work? Or has the failed assassination attempt against Trump retroactively mythologized the sputtering prosecutions as Stations of the Cross on the way to his near-martyrdom?