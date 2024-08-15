Harris Needs Her Own Economic Policy
A new poll finds that US voters trust Kamala Harris more than Donald Trump to manage the economy. To bolster that sentiment, the Democrats’ presumptive presidential nominee must acknowledge the challenges facing typical Americans and clearly articulate how she will differ from Biden in addressing them.
WASHINGTON, DC – One of the biggest obstacles to US President Joe Biden’s re-election bid was that voters perceived him to be a poor steward of the economy. It turns out that Americans may not hold the same view of Vice President Kamala Harris, who became the presumptive Democratic nominee after Biden’s withdrawal.