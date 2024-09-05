What Is Kamala Harris’s Foreign Policy?
Although Kamala Harris is largely aligned with Joe Biden on many global and strategic issues, her unique worldview promises a distinct form of leadership on the international stage. Not only would US foreign policy shift under a Harris administration; it could change in highly consequential ways.
NEW YORK – Following President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race and Vice President Kamala Harris’s ascension to the top of the Democratic ticket, a crucial question emerges: How would Harris’s foreign policy depart from Biden’s?