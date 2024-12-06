The Sources of Japanese Resilience

Despite two decades of stagnation, the Japanese economy has shown remarkable resilience in the face of COVID-19 and the global energy crisis. While US President-elect Donald Trump’s second administration poses the biggest challenge in decades, a stable democracy, rooted in a strong national identity, will see the country through.
TOKYO – I first visited Japan as a young member of the UK Parliament in the early 1980s. Yukio Satoh, an ambitious and forward-thinking diplomat who would later serve as Japan’s ambassador to the United Nations, had recently been posted to the country’s London embassy. Recognizing that the political dialogue between the United Kingdom and Japan was dominated by an older generation, Satoh sought to foster connections with a younger cohort of British politicians.
