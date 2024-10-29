Japan’s Electoral Stalemate
Despite losing its parliamentary majority, the Liberal Democratic Party is poised to form a minority government. But with a fragile administration dependent on ad hoc negotiations with small opposition parties, Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru will struggle to advance his agenda, suggesting his premiership may be short-lived.
TOKYO – Japan’s general election has dealt a major blow to Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru, whose ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner, Komei, lost their parliamentary majority for the first time since 2009, plunging the country into political uncertainty.