James Madison v. Originalism

This type of article muddying what was so obvious is what's painful. Here's Madison's first version of the 2nd Amendment:



“The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed; a well armed and well regulated militia being the best security of a free country: but no person religiously scrupulous of bearing arms shall be compelled to render military service in person,”



First, kinda clear Madison is codifying the right to the people, not the militia.



Second, "well regulated" does not mean regulations. A well regulated clock keeps good time, etc. A well regulated militia is well armed and proficient at arms. Lo and behold, Madison removed "well armed" from the first version, not because he thought a poorly armed militia was necessary to be free, but because it was redundant with well regulated. And surely no one in their right mind could think a heavily regulated militia is necessary to a free state as opposed to a well armed one.



Third, he changed Country to State, emphasizing part of the purpose was to ensure that the "people" in each state could free themselves from the bonds of a tyrannical Federal power, ie, something they just did.



And seeing that Americans already had the freedom to keep and bear arms for their own defense via the English Bill of Rights of 1689, it would seem curious that any of the founders would then deny Americans the right they already had and just used to free themselves.



More to the point, overall, the founders put in place a system of gov't that was responsive both to the people and one where their representatives could change the meanings if they so choose. So to claim there should be fluidity is to say that the people aren't in charge of their rights via the law but the whim of the day. None of them would have supported usurping liberty from the individual in this manner.