The Fight for Syria
Whether Israel likes it or not, Turkey is better positioned to dominate in the new, post-Assad Syria. In lieu of a Western-style democracy – which is not in the offing – an Islamist regime whose leader has announced the disbanding of 18 armed militias and called for peace with Israel is about the best outcome Israel could hope for.
TEL AVIV – The collapse of Syria’s al-Assad dynasty, which had ruled for more than a half-century, was always going to represent a daunting challenge for the country and its neighbors. But the escalating conflict over Syria’s future between Turkey and Israel compounds the risks considerably.