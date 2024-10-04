A Dangerous Dance for Israel and Iran

As Israel continues to grapple with the loss of its aura of inviolability following last year's Hamas attack, Iran is struggling to maintain influence as its proxies in Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen suffer heavy losses. Both countries know that an all-out war would be catastrophic, yet neither side can afford to back down entirely.
STANFORD – Iran and Israel have long been locked in a volatile confrontation – a cold war chronically in danger of turning hot. Weaponizing a peculiar brand of Islam that denigrates nationalism in favor of an Islamic state, Iran’s clerical regime has partly defined its divine mission as requiring Israel’s elimination. To that end, Iran has created and armed proxies across the region, from Gaza and Lebanon to Syria and Yemen.
