Middle East Peace and the US Election

Now that the moderate Masoud Pezeshkian has ascended to the Iranian presidency, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have an opportunity to clarify the choice for voters in the US election this November. By reopening talks, they can promote the Democrats’ peace ticket in swing states where despair over the war in Gaza has harmed their chances.
NEW HAVEN – Following his near-death experience, Donald Trump chose a running mate who takes ideas seriously. To be sure, J.D. Vance has adopted a host of different positions over his short career, even attacking Trump before becoming his attack dog. The Democrats will naturally make the most of these inconsistencies, and Republicans will predictably counter with partisan blasts against Vice President Kamala Harris for her failure to guide a stuttering President Joe Biden down the right path.
