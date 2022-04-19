What We Need for Long-Term Peace and Prosperity

Show paragraph

"Policymakers therefore must recognize..." This is assuming there is such a thing as level-headed policymakers. Policymakers are normally just news cycle driven pretty faces paid for by corporations who want their pork enacted as laws. Policymakers will not save us from anything...if anything, they are a cog in the bigger problem. Unfortunately, we are going to have to rely on technology to get us out of the environmental pickle and that comes with a whole host of side effects as well.