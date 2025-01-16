What Happened to International Law?
Israel’s recent strikes in Syria may violate international law, yet they are merely one example among many such violations – and not only on the battlefield. The ruins of international law are all around us, reflecting the breakdown of globalization, neoliberal democracy, and other postwar American-led projects.
CHICAGO – Over the last two weeks, Israel has repeatedly attacked Syria – destroying military facilities and occupying territory – in clear violation of the United Nations Charter, which forbids the use of military force against foreign states except in self-defense or with the authorization of the Security Council.