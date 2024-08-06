Europe Must Give Future Generations a Seat at the Table

The decision to appoint a European Commissioner for Intergenerational Fairness could transform EU governance and ensure that representation of the interests of future generations mitigates policymakers' short-termism. But to fulfill its mandate, this new authority must have adequate support and clearly defined responsibilities.

BRUSSELS/BUDAPEST – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s campaign for a second term featured a promise to appoint a new commissioner “whose responsibilities will include ensuring intergenerational fairness.” Her announcement reflects a growing awareness of the need to consider the long-term effects of EU policies, especially in the wake of a political cycle largely focused on short-term crises. Perhaps counterintuitively, adopting a forward-looking approach could also help policymakers address current challenges more effectively.

But while von der Leyen’s landmark decision – the result of persistent advocacy by numerous NGOs, including the Future Generations Initiative – represents a significant evolution in European governance, there is more work to be done.

Above all, the new Commissioner for Intergenerational Fairness must be equipped with the right tools and a clear mandate. By collaborating closely with other commissioners, the intergenerational-fairness commissioner could have a significant influence on all EU legislation. But achieving transformative change also requires a profound change of mindset. To foster a comprehensive approach to decision-making, long-term considerations must be incorporated into everyday discourse. Building trust among citizens is critical to the success of this effort.

Several fundamental principles could help shape the new commissioner’s role and encourage forward-thinking policies. For starters, the rights of future generations must be legally defined and enforceable. Notably, the concepts of “solidarity between generations” and “sustainable development” are already enshrined in Article 3 of the Treaty on European Union and reflected in the precautionary principle that underpins EU law.

To ensure effective implementation, however, policymakers must clearly define the rights that require protection. This means explicitly stating that the burden of mitigating or adapting to major threats like climate change must not be left to future generations. As the European Court of Human Rights emphasized in a recent landmark ruling, member states’ policies should be guided by the “importance of intergenerational burden-sharing” and protect “the members of society who stand to be most affected” by these challenges, even if they are “at a distinct representational disadvantage.”

This is especially true in areas like climate policy, nature conservation, emerging technologies, and pandemic preparedness, where poor, short-sighted decisions can lead to lasting, potentially irreversible harm. Avoiding such outcomes requires setting clear long-term priorities and ensuring that representation of the interests of future generations counterbalances short-term decision-making.

SUMMER SALE: Save 40% on all new Digital or Digital Plus subscriptions SUMMER SALE: Save 40% on all new Digital or Digital Plus subscriptions Subscribe now to gain greater access to Project Syndicate – including every commentary and our entire On Point suite of subscriber-exclusive content – starting at just $49.99

Subscribe Now

Moreover, it is crucial to distinguish between “future generations” and today’s children and young people. While their interests overlap, these groups are markedly different and should not be conflated. Policies aimed at future generations are not necessarily concerned with issues such as education or the job market; instead, they aim to introduce a long-term perspective into the legislative process.

Foresight must become an essential component of EU lawmaking. Any new proposal should undergo a rigorous impact assessment to ensure that it aligns with long-term priorities, can achieve its stated objectives, and addresses the issues it aims to resolve effectively, based on the latest scientific knowledge and evidence. This process could also help stress-test new initiatives, ensuring that they can withstand unforeseen shocks and challenges.

Lastly, ordinary citizens’ perspectives should be incorporated into strategic discussions. By establishing public forums that build on initiatives such as the European Commission’s Conference on the Future of Europe and European Citizens’ Panels, policymakers could maintain the viability of long-term commitments and ensure that future generations’ interests play a central role in how Europe addresses major social problems.

Elected officials often prioritize short-term gains for their constituencies over long-term planning, creating deep intergenerational tensions that pose systemic risks. Given this reality, the appointment of a commissioner for intergenerational fairness has the potential to transform European policymaking.

Our proposals can help ensure that today’s decisions do not compromise the well-being of those not yet born. But for this new authority to fulfill its mandate, civil-society organizations, scholars, and citizens must engage with it, provide input, and hold its officials accountable. Only through active participation and public scrutiny can this pioneering effort realize its full potential.

Given adequate support and resources, the EU’s intergenerational-fairness commissioner could set a precedent for how democratic institutions can better represent society’s long-term interests. Amid unprecedented global challenges, from climate change to technological disruption, such forward-thinking governance is not just desirable – it is essential.