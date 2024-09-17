Helping Women Adapt to Extreme Heat Helps Us All
Even in wealthy European countries, women died at nearly twice the rate as men from extreme heat over the last two decades. Fortunately, philanthropies have shown that adaptation measures such as heat-wave insurance – which reaches those most in need when they need support the most – are more scalable than previously thought.
LONDON/SAN FRANCISCO – Climate shocks – from heat waves to droughts, floods to wildfires – often hit women the hardest. New research published this May in The Lancet found that even in wealthy European countries, women died at nearly twice the rate as men from extreme heat over the last two decades. According to Marcos Quijal, one of the report’s authors, the findings “reflect a global trend.”