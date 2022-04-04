The Infrastructure of Recovery

Even before the pandemic, overall investment in physical infrastructure such as highways, power lines, and internet cables lagged behind what was needed to meet development goals. To maximize infrastructure’s contribution to the global economic recovery and support green and inclusive growth, four imperatives stand out.
WASHINGTON, DC – Physical infrastructure has a critical role to play in supporting the post-pandemic recovery and in laying the longer-term foundations for green, resilient, and inclusive development. A growing body of evidence highlights its contribution to a wide range of development indicators, including employment, productivity, income, inequality, trade, and human-capital formation.
Yet, across much of the developing world, infrastructure remains woefully inadequate. Some one billion people live more than a mile from an all-season road, 760 million lack access to electricity at home, and 450 million live beyond range of a broadband signal. Even where these services are available, they are frequently erratic and unaffordable. The disruptions caused by unreliable infrastructure cost individuals and businesses hundreds of billions of dollars annually, and the world’s poorest and most fragile countries have the most expensive broadband, electricity, and transportation services.
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, investment in infrastructure was well below the levels needed to achieve global development goals. And since the pandemic, spending has been squeezed further. While many developed economies have implemented stimulus packages to support economic recovery – often with infrastructure components – the world’s poorest states lack the fiscal space for such measures. The last G7 summit highlighted this issue, as leaders called for enhanced efforts to fund infrastructure development in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).
