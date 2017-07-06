Ловушка инфляционного таргетирования

БРЮССЕЛЬ – У центральных банков проблема: рост во многих странах мира ускоряется, но инфляция не сдвинулась с места. Конечно, для большинства людей рост без инфляции – идеальное сочетание. Но центральные банки поставили перед собой цель достичь уровня инфляции «немного меньше 2%», согласно формулировке Европейского центрального банка. И на данный момент трудно понять, как этого достичь.
Центральные банки никогда не делали вид, будто могут управлять инфляцией напрямую. Но они думали, что, предоставляя низкие процентные ставки и выгодные условия ликвидности после глобального финансового кризиса 2008 года, они могут подстегнуть рост инвестиций и потребления. В 2009 году, когда на финансовых рынках царило смятение, а экономика падала, Федеральная резервная система США сделала следующий шаг, начав крупномасштабные покупки активов или количественное смягчение (КС). ЕЦБ последовал этому примеру в 2014-2015 годах, когда еврозоне якобы угрожала дефляция (на самом деле, как оказалось, это было не так).
Действия ФРС, безусловно, помогли стабилизировать финансовые рынки. ЕЦБ также утверждает, что покупка им облигаций после того, как финансовые рынки уже нормализовались, стимулировала экономический рост и способствовала занятости. Но на этом все и закончилось.
Сокращение рынка труда должно было привести к повышению заработной платы, что в конечном итоге привело бы к повышению цен. Но этот механизм, так называемая кривая Филипса, по всей видимости, сломался. Как в Соединенных Штатах, так и в Японии, несмотря на низкий уровень безработицы, заработная плата не увеличивается – по крайней мере, в той степени, насколько это должно быть, исходя из исторического опыта. А если зарплата и растет, как, например, в США, то ожидаемого влияния на цены это не оказывает.
Причины этого недостаточно понятны. В прошлом году можно было обвинить низкие цены на нефть; но, даже когда они несколько восстановились, инфляция осталась низкой. Другая, более структурная причина заключается в том, что цены на товары, составляющие значительную часть индекса потребительских цен, со временем падают, поскольку они могут производиться все более эффективно в странах с низкой заработной платой, особенно в Азии. Кроме того, маржа в розничной торговле становится все ниже из-за конкуренции со стороны интернет-магазинов.
Эта проблема «недостаточной инфляции» особенно остро стоит в еврозоне и Японии. Поскольку Банк Японии и ЕЦБ определили успех исключител��но с точки зрения достижения планового показателя инфляции, сейчас они оказались в затруднении. У ЕЦБ, в частности, сейчас нет иного выбора, кроме как продолжить свою экспансионистскую политику, в том числе КС, до тех пор, пока не произойдет стабильное повышение инфляции.
Для ФРС проблема стоит менее остро. В США инфляция несколько выше, чем в еврозоне и Японии, к тому же у ФРС два обязательства: не только стабильность цен, но и полная занятость. Достигнув последней, она может объявить о победе хотя бы наполовину и постепенно начать отпускать ставки.
Но есть еще одна причина, по которой отсутствие инфляции является проблемой в большей степени для еврозоны. В годы «мыльного пузыря», предшествовавшие кризису 2007 года, цены и заработная плата резко выросли в странах периферии еврозоны, в то время как Германия страдала от высокой безработицы и отсутствия роста заработной платы. Со временем эти страны стали экономически неконкурентоспособными. Когда приток капитала внезапно прекратился, они не смогли с этим справиться, и им потребовалось увеличение экспорта.
В настоящее время в Германии практически полная занятость, но заработная плата увеличивается не более чем на 2% – а это намного ниже, чем 5% – показатель, наблюдавшийся в прошлом, когда уровень безработицы в стране был столь же низким, как сейчас (менее 4%), то есть почти 30 лет назад. В итоге отсутствие инфляции не только способствует очень высокому активному сальдо текущего платёжного баланса Германии; оно также снижает конкурентоспособность стран периферии по сравнению с Германией.
ЕЦБ должен устанавливать свою денежно-кредитную политику на основе средних показателей в еврозоне. Но очевидно, что было бы более удобно, если бы конкурентные диспропорции, возникшие в годы бума, корректировались быстрее, и большинство европейских политиков также приветствовали бы некоторую перебалансировку.
Однако реальный вопрос заключается не в том, желателен ли уровень инфляции порядка 2%. КС – это политика для очень трудных времен. Сегодня экономическая среда совершенно иная, чем всего лишь несколько лет назад: финансовые рынки процветают, условия финансирования очень благоприятны, экономический рост удовлетворительный, признаков дефляции нет.
В недавнем выступлении президент ЕЦБ Марио Драги отметил, что рефляционная динамика «постепенно возвращается». Поверив его словам, рынки сразу же подняли курс евро, потому что инвесторы пришли к выводу, что в этих условиях отрицательные ставки и покупки активов больше не будут оправданы. Но ЕЦБ вскоре выступил с отрицанием такой интерпретации.
Это было ошибкой. Нет смысла продолжать политику, предназначенную для грозы, когда снова светит солнце. ЕЦБ не обязательно должен полностью сменить курс, но он может объявить о победе в борьбе с дефляцией и начать отказываться от политики, разработанной для чрезвычайных ситуаций.
Comment Commented alvin chan
In Japan, wages are not rising perhaps because there's a unspoken social contract between unions and companies to guarantee employment (in some cases life-time employment) at the expense of meaningful wage growth. We give you a job, just don't ask for a wage increase. And people actually accept that because it's more important to have a job than worry about wage increases in a hitherto deflationary environment. Read more
Comment Commented B Wilds
Those American's that take the CPI numbers that are currently being reported to heart are vulnerable to future economic risk. We should be aware the numbers government pumps out today are the result of changes made in the 1990s when political Washington moved to change the nature of the CPI.
The aggregate impact of the reporting changes since 1980 has been to reduce the reported level of annual CPI inflation by roughly seven percentage points meaning there is no question as to the understatement of inflation. The effects are cumulative going forward so, over time the CPI has become less of a reflection of true inflation. More on this subject in the article below.
http://brucewilds.blogspot.com/2017/07/the-cpi-understates-inflation-and-skews.html Read more
Comment Commented Mauricio Duran-Loriga
1) The Phillips curve became obsolete in the early 1970's.
2) The 2% inflation target was set to replicate the natural inflation created within the gold standard by the new gold mined every year and added to the system as reserves.
But hey, since the public believes the FED is a public entity, all can happen.
The asset purchases under Bernanke were by no means aimed at fostering additional credit creation. They were meant to add some fresh liquid buffers to an over leveraged and illiquid banking system.
The proceeds were redeposited at the FED, who paid the banks a small interest, the IOER (Interest ON Excess Reserves).
So it got three in one. Increased liquidity. Safekeeping at the Fed Books. Minimal income for zero risk.
"Good inflation" is made of wage inflation. How can anyone think wage inflation is possible while the global economy is still arbitraging labor costs as a result of 2 billion Asians added to the global workforce in late 20th century ? This labor glut will take decades to rebalance, best case scenario.
In the US, there is no such thing as a tight labor market. The official numbers exclude a huge chunk of available labor units that are not "actively seeking employment". Before wage inflation lits, these millions of unreported unemployed have to get a job.
European ECB is a different beast, as its board members have very different agendas. It made a huge mistake rising rates in the middle of the crisis. And it doubled down on its mistakes when it set the IOER negative. Today Draghi is starting to replicate Yellen's rhetoric towards tightening. It's going to be a climax of financial cacophony.
Labor laws in Europe are absurd. Europe can not compete on the global scene under that Ancien Regime legislation. Germany is doing good because it has its euro captive market. Kill the Euro and Germany's will flounder like a castle in the sand. The rest of Europe is waiting for the next crisis to replicate a Greek tragedy,
If everyone understands that oil prices collapse due to oversupply, why almost no one understands than oversupply of labor can not possibly lit wage inflation ?
Adding fuel to the fire, unstoppable robotisation will not help...
Deflation and low investment returns are here to stay for the long run. The best case scenario is that the world manages to avoid a most likely comprehensive asset price depression. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Mauricio
I think about the only thing you missed mentioning is youth unemployment. If ever there is a measure of problems it is youth unemployment and it has tracked upwards for decades. Its a measure of problems building in the system
Read more
Comment Commented Michael Public
Monetary policy used to work when trust for neoliberalism was high. Now that trust is severely undermined many people's behaviour has changed causing the decoupling. Companies are stockpiling cash. Banks are not lending to those who need it. Individuals are scared or angry. You can try fiscal policy as an alternative but it is also broken. Companies have moved profits offshore and there is a race to the bottom between countries to have the lowest corporate tax. Alternatively , you could find growth and prosperity the old fashioned way, by limiting the casino economy and promoting the real economy, by for example re-enacting Glass Steagall, addressing inequality, giving entrepreneurs access to capital and punishing rent seeking behaviour with a land tax and other asset taxes, making engineering degrees free etc. But we all know none of this is going to happen and instead we will get these artificial insemination style efforts to manage the economy until the poor golden goose can't handle it anymore and 2008 in another form happens again. Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
Michael
Quite, economic foie gras using the goose that lays the golden egg. And there is surprise that Joe Public has noticed it Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
DG - The Sun is not shining, where are you sitting in the Sun, please advise ; ) Read more
