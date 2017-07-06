Ловушка инфляционного таргетирования

Mauricio Duran-Loriga JUL 8, 2017

1) The Phillips curve became obsolete in the early 1970's.

2) The 2% inflation target was set to replicate the natural inflation created within the gold standard by the new gold mined every year and added to the system as reserves.

But hey, since the public believes the FED is a public entity, all can happen.



The asset purchases under Bernanke were by no means aimed at fostering additional credit creation. They were meant to add some fresh liquid buffers to an over leveraged and illiquid banking system.

The proceeds were redeposited at the FED, who paid the banks a small interest, the IOER (Interest ON Excess Reserves).

So it got three in one. Increased liquidity. Safekeeping at the Fed Books. Minimal income for zero risk.



"Good inflation" is made of wage inflation. How can anyone think wage inflation is possible while the global economy is still arbitraging labor costs as a result of 2 billion Asians added to the global workforce in late 20th century ? This labor glut will take decades to rebalance, best case scenario.



In the US, there is no such thing as a tight labor market. The official numbers exclude a huge chunk of available labor units that are not "actively seeking employment". Before wage inflation lits, these millions of unreported unemployed have to get a job.



European ECB is a different beast, as its board members have very different agendas. It made a huge mistake rising rates in the middle of the crisis. And it doubled down on its mistakes when it set the IOER negative. Today Draghi is starting to replicate Yellen's rhetoric towards tightening. It's going to be a climax of financial cacophony.



Labor laws in Europe are absurd. Europe can not compete on the global scene under that Ancien Regime legislation. Germany is doing good because it has its euro captive market. Kill the Euro and Germany's will flounder like a castle in the sand. The rest of Europe is waiting for the next crisis to replicate a Greek tragedy,



If everyone understands that oil prices collapse due to oversupply, why almost no one understands than oversupply of labor can not possibly lit wage inflation ?



Adding fuel to the fire, unstoppable robotisation will not help...



Deflation and low investment returns are here to stay for the long run. The best case scenario is that the world manages to avoid a most likely comprehensive asset price depression.