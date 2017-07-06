7

Ловушка инфляционного таргетирования

БРЮССЕЛЬ – У центральных банков проблема: рост во многих странах мира ускоряется, но инфляция не сдвинулась с места. Конечно, для большинства людей рост без инфляции – идеальное сочетание. Но центральные банки поставили перед собой цель достичь уровня инфляции «немного меньше 2%», согласно формулировке Европейского центрального банка. И на данный момент трудно понять, как этого достичь.

Центральные банки никогда не делали вид, будто могут управлять инфляцией напрямую. Но они думали, что, предоставляя низкие процентные ставки и выгодные условия ликвидности после глобального финансового кризиса 2008 года, они могут подстегнуть рост инвестиций и потребления. В 2009 году, когда на финансовых рынках царило смятение, а экономика падала, Федеральная резервная система США сделала следующий шаг, начав крупномасштабные покупки активов или количественное смягчение (КС). ЕЦБ последовал этому примеру в 2014-2015 годах, когда еврозоне якобы угрожала дефляция (на самом деле, как оказалось, это было не так).

Действия ФРС, безусловно, помогли стабилизировать финансовые рынки. ЕЦБ также утверждает, что покупка им облигаций после того, как финансовые рынки уже нормализовались, стимулировала экономический рост и способствовала занятости. Но на этом все и закончилось.

Сокращение рынка труда должно было привести к повышению заработной платы, что в конечном итоге привело бы к повышению цен. Но этот механизм, так называемая кривая Филипса, по всей видимости, сломался. Как в Соединенных Штатах, так и в Японии, несмотря на низкий уровень безработицы, заработная плата не увеличивается – по крайней мере, в той степени, насколько это должно быть, исходя из исторического опыта. А если зарплата и растет, как, например, в США, то ожидаемого влияния на цены это не оказывает.

Причины этого недостаточно понятны. В прошлом году можно было обвинить низкие цены на нефть; но, даже когда они несколько восстановились, инфляция осталась низкой. Другая, более структурная причина заключается в том, что цены на товары, составляющие значительную часть индекса потребительских цен, со временем падают, поскольку они могут производиться все более эффективно в странах с низкой заработной платой, особенно в Азии. Кроме того, маржа в розничной торговле становится все ниже из-за конкуренции со стороны интернет-магазинов.

Эта проблема «недостаточной инфляции» особенно остро стоит в еврозоне и Японии. Поскольку Банк Японии и ЕЦБ определили успех исключител��но с точки зрения достижения планового показателя инфляции, сейчас они оказались в затруднении. У ЕЦБ, в частности, сейчас нет иного выбора, кроме как продолжить свою экспансионистскую политику, в том числе КС, до тех пор, пока не произойдет стабильное повышение инфляции.

Для ФРС проблема стоит менее остро. В США инфляция несколько выше, чем в еврозоне и Японии, к тому же у ФРС два обязательства: не только стабильность цен, но и полная занятость. Достигнув последней, она может объявить о победе хотя бы наполовину и постепенно начать отпускать ставки.

Но есть еще одна причина, по которой отсутствие инфляции является проблемой в большей степени для еврозоны. В годы «мыльного пузыря», предшествовавшие кризису 2007 года, цены и заработная плата резко выросли в странах периферии еврозоны, в то время как Германия страдала от высокой безработицы и отсутствия роста заработной платы. Со временем эти страны стали экономически неконкурентоспособными. Когда приток капитала внезапно прекратился, они не смогли с этим справиться, и им потребовалось увеличение экспорта.

В настоящее время в Германии практически полная занятость, но заработная плата увеличивается не более чем на 2% – а это намного ниже, чем 5% – показатель, наблюдавшийся в прошлом, когда уровень безработицы в стране был столь же низким, как сейчас (менее 4%), то есть почти 30 лет назад. В итоге  отсутствие инфляции не только способствует очень высокому активному сальдо текущего платёжного баланса Германии; оно также снижает конкурентоспособность стран периферии по сравнению с Германией.

ЕЦБ должен устанавливать свою денежно-кредитную политику на основе средних показателей в еврозоне. Но очевидно, что было бы более удобно, если бы конкурентные диспропорции, возникшие в годы бума, корректировались быстрее, и большинство европейских политиков также приветствовали бы некоторую перебалансировку.

Однако реальный вопрос заключается не в том, желателен ли уровень инфляции порядка 2%. КС – это политика для очень трудных времен. Сегодня экономическая среда совершенно иная, чем всего лишь несколько лет назад: финансовые рынки процветают, условия финансирования очень благоприятны, экономический рост удовлетворительный, признаков дефляции нет.

В недавнем выступлении президент ЕЦБ Марио Драги отметил, что рефляционная динамика «постепенно возвращается». Поверив его словам, рынки сразу же подняли курс евро, потому что инвесторы пришли к выводу, что в этих условиях отрицательные ставки и покупки активов больше не будут оправданы. Но ЕЦБ вскоре выступил с отрицанием такой интерпретации.

Это было ошибкой. Нет смысла продолжать политику, предназначенную для грозы, когда снова светит солнце. ЕЦБ не обязательно должен полностью сменить курс, но он может объявить о победе в борьбе с дефляцией и начать отказываться от политики, разработанной для чрезвычайных ситуаций.