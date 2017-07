Falle Inflationsziel

Michael Public JUL 7, 2017

Monetary policy used to work when trust for neoliberalism was high. Now that trust is severely undermined many people's behaviour has changed causing the decoupling. Companies are stockpiling cash. Banks are not lending to those who need it. Individuals are scared or angry. You can try fiscal policy as an alternative but it is also broken. Companies have moved profits offshore and there is a race to the bottom between countries to have the lowest corporate tax. Alternatively , you could find growth and prosperity the old fashioned way, by limiting the casino economy and promoting the real economy, by for example re-enacting Glass Steagall, addressing inequality, giving entrepreneurs access to capital and punishing rent seeking behaviour with a land tax and other asset taxes, making engineering degrees free etc. But we all know none of this is going to happen and instead we will get these artificial insemination style efforts to manage the economy until the poor golden goose can't handle it anymore and 2008 in another form happens again. Read more