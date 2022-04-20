This Inflation Is Demand-Driven and Persistent

The true nature of the current inflationary pressures in the western advanced countries, whether the inflation is mainly caused by demand-pull or cost-push factors, or both, isn't entirely clear, and is arguably not as important as the following real concern : the perhaps-years-long inflationary pressure this time is just a noise in the much more important overall symphony of decades-long global trend of "secular stagnation."

---

The receding tide of globalization and international free trade, as we see them today, has chiefly been caused by the fact that, with so many net-exporting developing countries cropping up in the past decades each demanding to find enough buyer countries to absorb all their net-exports, our world's traditional consumer of last resort --- the US consumers as a whole ---has no longer been rich enough to do the job well, without incurring massive debts of one form or another at the same time.

Once the "debt saturation" point is reached, as in the years before the Great Recession of 2008, or in the near future, no more new net debts can be created to further propel the global aggregate demand forward, thereby requiring the global economy to have to adjust through ugly and damaging economic recessions.

---

This problem, according to Modern Money Theory, can be much ameliorated by

(i) new countries maturing and cropping up, to supplement the US by acting as the world's other consumers of last resort, and/or

(ii) the sustained and non-trivial increases in deficit spending of the central governments of the advanced western countries, year-in and year-out.

---