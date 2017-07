Schneller als ein rasender Kongressabgeordneter

Steve Hurst JUL 12, 2017

All you are seeing is the disenfranchised voter grasping at somebody who they feel however fleetingly will help them. When they dont deliver then the gravity of the situation takes over and they fall to Earth rapidly. The common feature is the spin delivered to get elected and the utilisation of the media. Hitler was the first politician to use rapid transport to conduct a whistle stop tour of the countryside (by air), now it has moved onto the speed of light with the internet - with Obama who broke new ground and Trump with his tweeting as a follow-on. As the implementation time on policy, if a real policy even exists, has to deal with a faster and faster political situation due to the rapid communication the chances of political failure rise accordingly. Supposedly simple answers to complex issues usually have implementation problems on the ground eg Trumps Wall and the UK Brexit. I can see no reason why Macron - who used polls and research to identify what voters wanted and then modeled himself to that - can succeed but wish France well, they will

need Lady Luck to smile