أسرع من عضو الكونغرس السريع

لندن - اٍنه طائر! بل طائرة! لا، بل اٍنه سياسي خارق. لكن على عكس بطل الرسوم المتحركة، عندما يصل سياسي خارق إلى السلطة، غالبا ما لا تنتهي قصته بشكل جيد.
إن ظهور هؤلاء القادة يعد ظاهرة جديدة نسبيا، وهي ظاهرة تعيد تشكيل السياسة في جميع أنحاء الغرب. واليوم، هناك رئيسان مختلفان إلى حد كبير هما إيمانويل ماكرون في فرنسا ودونالد ترامب في الولايات المتحدة.
ومنذ بضعة عقود مضت، كان على القادة الديمقراطيين أن يصعدوا السلم الانتخابي، وأن يتدرجوا على مر السنين، وأن يكتسبوا على طول السنين براعة في السياسة المحلية، والخطاب الأساسي، ومطالب تجميع الأغلبية العاملة. في الولايات المتحدة، كان ذلك يعني أن جميع الرؤساء تقريبا قد خدموا في الكونغرس أو كحكام ولايات، والاستثناء الوحيد هو دوايت ايزنهاور، الذي أهلته تجربته العسكرية إلى تولي زمام الأمور.
في أوروبا، رفع السياسيون الفرنسيون السلم البرلماني في الجمهورية الرابعة، وكان بإمكانهم أن يطمحوا إلى الصعود إلى الرئاسة في الخامسة. وقد ظهر القادة الألمان منذ الحرب العالمية الثانية من خلال هياكل الدولة والهياكل السياسية الاتحادية. في إيطاليا، اضطر زعماء ما بعد الحرب إلى التنقل في المتاهة السياسية البيزنطية التي أنشأها الديمقراطيون المسيحيون الآن. حتى في روسيا، ظهر القادة من خلال صفوف الحزب أو الدولة الهرمية.
بطبيعة الحال، كان للأحزاب السياسية دائما "استكشاف المواهب" الخاصة بهم بعد اطلاع على الأفراد ذوي الإمكانات القيادية الاستثنائية. لكن رغم وجود شخص مثل رئيس الوزراء البريطاني جون ميجور، الذي تم نقله سريعا إلى القمة، شغل منصب وزير الخدمات الاجتماعية في البداية، ثم وزيرا للخارجية، ومستشار الخزينة قبل تولي رئاسة الوزراء.
وقد بدأت الأمور تتغير مع حكومة توني بلير. وكان بلير قد عمل في البرلمان، وعمل بسلاسة كمتحدث باسم الشئون الداخلية لحزب العمال. لكن بعد الوفاة الغير متوقعة لمعلمه، السياسي الماهر وزعيم حزب العمل جون سميث، صعد إلى القمة،وكأن هذا حق اٍلاهي. وفي الآونة الأخيرة، خدم ديفيد كاميرون فترة واحدة فقط في البرلمان قبل أن يتم اختياره كزعيم للحزب المحافظ.
وفي الولايات المتحدة، كان سلف ترامب، باراك أوباما، سياسيا آخر من هذا القبيل "سريع المسار". في عام 2004، قدم عضو مجلس الشيوخ في ولاية إلينوي المجهولة نسبيا خطابا ملحا في المؤتمر الوطني الديمقراطي. وبعد أربع سنوات، احتل المنصب في البيت الأبيض.
بالنسبة لترامب، فالصعود إلى القمة أتى أكله على جميع الأصعدة. وفي أكثر من عام، انتقل ترامب من المضيف التلفزيوني، الغني والمغرور إلى زعيم أقوى دولة في العالم، تار��ا الحزب الجمهوري في فوضى عارمة.
وربما يكون الأقرب لترامب هو رئيس الوزراء الاٍيطالي السابق سيلفيو برلوسكوني الذي كان من خبراء وسائل الإعلام المعروفين قبل اتخاذ قرار بالاستفادة من تفكك نظام اٍيطاليا في مرحلة ما بعد الحرب في أوائل التسعينيات من أجل خلق حركته السياسية. كما يتمتع ماتيو رينزي، وهو سياسي إيطالي آخر، بصعود سياسي سريع، ليصبح رئيسا للوزراء دون أن يشغل منصب نائب، أو يشغل منصبا وطنيا، أو يبني تحالفا سياسيا.
وأخيرا، هناك ماكرون، وهو مصرفي سابق و (لفترة وجيزة) وزير الاقتصاد، الذي لم يدخل قط غمار السياسة الديمقراطية قبل الانتخابات الأخيرة. دون دعم من حزب راسخ - مثل برلسكوني، ماكرون خلق حركته الخاصة - فقد ارتقى من شخص غير معروف إلى رئيس الجمهورية في غضون أشهر.
ومن الواضح أن السياسيين الخارقين لا يشتركون في أيديولوجية معينة أو يزرعون مظهرا خاصا. وهناك عوامل محددة تغذي صعود كل فرد. كان كاميرون مدعوما بمصالح مالية عازمة على إحياء حزب المحافظين. كما ساعدت خلفية أعمال ترامب ووضع "المنافس" مناشدة الذين فقدوا كل شيء مؤخرا.
لكن هؤلاء القادة لديهم بعض السمات المشتركة، بدءا من استخدام وسائل الإعلام الحديثة. قبل القرن العشرين، كان القادة نادرا على اتصال مباشر مع الجماهير. ثم جاء عصر الخطيب، عندما تحدثت شخصيات مثل ديفيد لويد جورج ورامزي ماكدونالد مباشرة إلى حشود كبيرة. وقام أدولف هتلر وونستون تشرشل بنفس الشيء، بمساعدة الميكروفون.
وقد دعا ظهور التلفزيون إلى تزكية هذا المنحى بوضوح - الذي فهمه جون كينيدي بجدارة - وكان أكثر ملائمة من أي وقت مضى للاستيلاء السريع على الخطاب العام. بلير وكاميرون قد لا يكونان خطيبين جيدين، لكنهما يعرفان كيفية تقديم أنفسهما على شاشة التلفزيون. كان أوباما قد مزج بين فن الخطاب وشخصية مرحة على شاشة التلفزيون.
ما يفتقد ترامب في المهارة البلاغية، يعوضه في قدرته على التلاعب بالجمهور، مع تويتر كوسيلته المفضلة لجمع الجماهير. رينزي وماكرون هم سادة الجهاز الصوتي.
وبطبيعة الحال، فإن الحصول على التغطية التلفزيونية المناسبة يأخذ بعض الجهد. لقد تودد ترامب إلى روبرت مردوخ، تماما كما فعل بلير، وكاميرون. وماكرون خبير بشكل مكثف في المصالح الإعلامية الفرنسية. وقد هيمنت شركات بيرلسكونى على موجات الإذاعة الإيطالية.
لكن هناك شائعة أخرى أكثر إثارة للقلق بين السياسيين السابقين: فهم يميلون إلى فقدان مناصبهم بسرعة، ويرجع ذلك إلى حد كبير إلى افتقارهم للمهارات السياسية. ولم يتمكن بلير من التوفيق بين مبادئه المحافظة الجديدة ومبادئ حزبه، وهو موقف وصل إلى حالة سلبية بدعمه السيئ للحرب التي قادتها الولايات المتحدة في العراق. وقد دفعه يأس كاميرون للفوز بالأصوات للدعوة إلى إجراء استفتاء حول عضوية بريطانيا في الاتحاد الأوروبي، مما أدى إلى استقالته.
كما تم تقليص قيادة رينزي بطريقة مماثلة: من خلال ربط مصيره السياسي باستفتاء حول الإصلاحات الدستورية الضرورية، حول التصويت إلى تقييم لحكومته. وقد بدأ عرض ترامب منذ اليوم الأول، مما يقوض ثقة حلفاء الولايات المتحدة ويعيق قدرة الجمهوريين على وضع جدول أعمالهم.
والسؤال المطروح الآن هو ما إذا كان ماكرون - الذي عزم على تأمين أغلبية لا يمكن تعويضها في الجمعية الوطنية الفرنسية - قادرا أن يكسر القالب، أو ما إذا كان سيقدم دليلا آخر على أن الدهاء في وسائل الإعلام ليس بديلا عن الخبرة في الخنادق السياسية.
Comment Commented j. von Hettlingen
Robert Harvey highlights the meteoric rise of a number of "supra" or "fast-tracked" politicians in recent history. Some of them met an inglorious end as spectacular as their stardom, when the wheel of fortune no longer turned in their favour. They couldn't save the day and fell like a stone towards the end of their careers.
This class of "supra" or "fast-tracked" politicians didn't have to "climb the electoral ladder, rung by rung" as ordnary politicians, "acquiring along the way a facility for retail politics, stump speaking, and the demands of assembling a working majority." The author names Barack Obama and Donald Trump as two examples in the US. As real estate tycoon and reality TV buffon, Trump was a political outsider and had neither served in Congress nor as a state governor.
Although Dwight Eisenhower was another "exception," he was an army general and could benefit from his "background... for political experience." Obama was senator before his rise to prominence in 2004 with a "spellbinding speech at the Democratic National Convention. Four years later, he was in the White House." While Obama hasn't be a disappointment, Trump already is.
In all European countries political leaders build their base by starting bottom-up careers and rise through the ranks of "party or state hierarchies" or "federal political structures" as it's the case in Germany. Apart from personal qualities and partisan support, luck also plays a role in being catapulted to the zenith of power. In Britain, John Major was an example of leadership potential, weil Tony Blair and David Cameron had the timing to thank for becoming party leaders.
In Italy one needs a modicum of opportunism to "navigate the byzantine political maze created by the now-defunct Christian Democrats." Thanks to his control over media and the political movement - "Forza Italia" - that he founded in 1993, Silvio Berlusconi had been a major player in politics till his 2011 resignation. In February 2014 Matteo Renzi ousted prime minister and party colleague Enrico Letta, who had led Italy for 10 months, in a vote at a party meeting. In December 2016 he resigned himself, after his defeat in a constitutional referendum.
France's Emmanuel Macron's rise is seen as a "new phenomenon" and many French voters hope he will succeed, and that he won't fall like a stone, when his approval ratings plummet. While he might be able to master unforeseen challenges in France, Trump may well be less lucky. Investigations into his team's possible collusion with Russia hangs like a Sword of Damocles over his presidency, that could usher in an abrupt end.
The author says there are explanations for the rise of "supra" and "fast-tracked" politicians - radio, TV in the old days, and mass media in our modern world. "Rhetorical skill" and charisma help candidates reach out to the public and the press is more than eager to promote . Once known to the masses, candidates resort to social media to stay in touch with their supporters.
We all know what had happened to some of the above-mentioned "supra" and "fast-tracked" politicians - ousted or forced to resign. Blair and Cameron go down in history with a controversial legacy. While Trump's political future looks bleak, "the question now is whether Macron – who went on to secure an unassailable majority in the French National Assembly – can break the mold, or whether he will provide further proof that media savvy is no substitute for experience in the political trenches." Indeed, Macron has enough enemies who wish him to fail badly. Luck was very much on his side during his campaign. Let's hope he will succeed, for the sake of France and the European project.
Read more
Comment Commented Steve Hurst
All you are seeing is the disenfranchised voter grasping at somebody who they feel however fleetingly will help them. When they dont deliver then the gravity of the situation takes over and they fall to Earth rapidly. The common feature is the spin delivered to get elected and the utilisation of the media. Hitler was the first politician to use rapid transport to conduct a whistle stop tour of the countryside (by air), now it has moved onto the speed of light with the internet - with Obama who broke new ground and Trump with his tweeting as a follow-on. As the implementation time on policy, if a real policy even exists, has to deal with a faster and faster political situation due to the rapid communication the chances of political failure rise accordingly. Supposedly simple answers to complex issues usually have implementation problems on the ground eg Trumps Wall and the UK Brexit. I can see no reason why Macron - who used polls and research to identify what voters wanted and then modeled himself to that - can succeed but wish France well, they will
need Lady Luck to smile Read more
