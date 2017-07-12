أسرع من عضو الكونغرس السريع

j. von Hettlingen JUL 15, 2017

Robert Harvey highlights the meteoric rise of a number of "supra" or "fast-tracked" politicians in recent history. Some of them met an inglorious end as spectacular as their stardom, when the wheel of fortune no longer turned in their favour. They couldn't save the day and fell like a stone towards the end of their careers.

This class of "supra" or "fast-tracked" politicians didn't have to "climb the electoral ladder, rung by rung" as ordnary politicians, "acquiring along the way a facility for retail politics, stump speaking, and the demands of assembling a working majority." The author names Barack Obama and Donald Trump as two examples in the US. As real estate tycoon and reality TV buffon, Trump was a political outsider and had neither served in Congress nor as a state governor.

Although Dwight Eisenhower was another "exception," he was an army general and could benefit from his "background... for political experience." Obama was senator before his rise to prominence in 2004 with a "spellbinding speech at the Democratic National Convention. Four years later, he was in the White House." While Obama hasn't be a disappointment, Trump already is.

In all European countries political leaders build their base by starting bottom-up careers and rise through the ranks of "party or state hierarchies" or "federal political structures" as it's the case in Germany. Apart from personal qualities and partisan support, luck also plays a role in being catapulted to the zenith of power. In Britain, John Major was an example of leadership potential, weil Tony Blair and David Cameron had the timing to thank for becoming party leaders.

In Italy one needs a modicum of opportunism to "navigate the byzantine political maze created by the now-defunct Christian Democrats." Thanks to his control over media and the political movement - "Forza Italia" - that he founded in 1993, Silvio Berlusconi had been a major player in politics till his 2011 resignation. In February 2014 Matteo Renzi ousted prime minister and party colleague Enrico Letta, who had led Italy for 10 months, in a vote at a party meeting. In December 2016 he resigned himself, after his defeat in a constitutional referendum.

France's Emmanuel Macron's rise is seen as a "new phenomenon" and many French voters hope he will succeed, and that he won't fall like a stone, when his approval ratings plummet. While he might be able to master unforeseen challenges in France, Trump may well be less lucky. Investigations into his team's possible collusion with Russia hangs like a Sword of Damocles over his presidency, that could usher in an abrupt end.

The author says there are explanations for the rise of "supra" and "fast-tracked" politicians - radio, TV in the old days, and mass media in our modern world. "Rhetorical skill" and charisma help candidates reach out to the public and the press is more than eager to promote . Once known to the masses, candidates resort to social media to stay in touch with their supporters.

We all know what had happened to some of the above-mentioned "supra" and "fast-tracked" politicians - ousted or forced to resign. Blair and Cameron go down in history with a controversial legacy. While Trump's political future looks bleak, "the question now is whether Macron – who went on to secure an unassailable majority in the French National Assembly – can break the mold, or whether he will provide further proof that media savvy is no substitute for experience in the political trenches." Indeed, Macron has enough enemies who wish him to fail badly. Luck was very much on his side during his campaign. Let's hope he will succeed, for the sake of France and the European project.

