أسرع من عضو الكونغرس السريع

لندن - اٍنه طائر! بل طائرة! لا، بل اٍنه سياسي خارق. لكن على عكس بطل الرسوم المتحركة، عندما يصل سياسي خارق إلى السلطة، غالبا ما لا تنتهي قصته بشكل جيد.

إن ظهور هؤلاء القادة يعد ظاهرة جديدة نسبيا، وهي ظاهرة تعيد تشكيل السياسة في جميع أنحاء الغرب. واليوم، هناك رئيسان مختلفان إلى حد كبير هما إيمانويل ماكرون في فرنسا ودونالد ترامب في الولايات المتحدة.

ومنذ بضعة عقود مضت، كان على القادة الديمقراطيين أن يصعدوا السلم الانتخابي، وأن يتدرجوا على مر السنين، وأن يكتسبوا على طول السنين براعة في السياسة المحلية، والخطاب الأساسي، ومطالب تجميع الأغلبية العاملة. في الولايات المتحدة، كان ذلك يعني أن جميع الرؤساء تقريبا قد خدموا في الكونغرس أو كحكام ولايات، والاستثناء الوحيد هو دوايت ايزنهاور، الذي أهلته تجربته العسكرية إلى تولي زمام الأمور.

في أوروبا، رفع السياسيون الفرنسيون السلم البرلماني في الجمهورية الرابعة، وكان بإمكانهم أن يطمحوا إلى الصعود إلى الرئاسة في الخامسة. وقد ظهر القادة الألمان منذ الحرب العالمية الثانية من خلال هياكل الدولة والهياكل السياسية الاتحادية. في إيطاليا، اضطر زعماء ما بعد الحرب إلى التنقل في المتاهة السياسية البيزنطية التي أنشأها الديمقراطيون المسيحيون الآن. حتى في روسيا، ظهر القادة من خلال صفوف الحزب أو الدولة الهرمية.

بطبيعة الحال، كان للأحزاب السياسية دائما "استكشاف المواهب" الخاصة بهم بعد اطلاع على الأفراد ذوي الإمكانات القيادية الاستثنائية. لكن رغم وجود شخص مثل رئيس الوزراء البريطاني جون ميجور، الذي تم نقله سريعا إلى القمة، شغل منصب وزير الخدمات الاجتماعية في البداية، ثم وزيرا للخارجية، ومستشار الخزينة قبل تولي رئاسة الوزراء.

وقد بدأت الأمور تتغير مع حكومة توني بلير. وكان بلير قد عمل في البرلمان، وعمل بسلاسة كمتحدث باسم الشئون الداخلية لحزب العمال. لكن بعد الوفاة الغير متوقعة لمعلمه، السياسي الماهر وزعيم حزب العمل جون سميث، صعد إلى القمة،وكأن هذا حق اٍلاهي. وفي الآونة الأخيرة، خدم ديفيد كاميرون فترة واحدة فقط في البرلمان قبل أن يتم اختياره كزعيم للحزب المحافظ.

وفي الولايات المتحدة، كان سلف ترامب، باراك أوباما، سياسيا آخر من هذا القبيل "سريع المسار". في عام 2004، قدم عضو مجلس الشيوخ في ولاية إلينوي المجهولة نسبيا خطابا ملحا في المؤتمر الوطني الديمقراطي. وبعد أربع سنوات، احتل المنصب في البيت الأبيض.

بالنسبة لترامب، فالصعود إلى القمة أتى أكله على جميع الأصعدة. وفي أكثر من عام، انتقل ترامب من المضيف التلفزيوني، الغني والمغرور إلى زعيم أقوى دولة في العالم، تار��ا الحزب الجمهوري في فوضى عارمة.

وربما يكون الأقرب لترامب هو رئيس الوزراء الاٍيطالي السابق سيلفيو برلوسكوني الذي كان من خبراء وسائل الإعلام المعروفين قبل اتخاذ قرار بالاستفادة من تفكك نظام اٍيطاليا في مرحلة ما بعد الحرب في أوائل التسعينيات من أجل خلق حركته السياسية. كما يتمتع ماتيو رينزي، وهو سياسي إيطالي آخر، بصعود سياسي سريع، ليصبح رئيسا للوزراء دون أن يشغل منصب نائب، أو يشغل منصبا وطنيا، أو يبني تحالفا سياسيا.

وأخيرا، هناك ماكرون، وهو مصرفي سابق و (لفترة وجيزة) وزير الاقتصاد، الذي لم يدخل قط غمار السياسة الديمقراطية قبل الانتخابات الأخيرة. دون دعم من حزب راسخ - مثل برلسكوني، ماكرون خلق حركته الخاصة - فقد ارتقى من شخص غير معروف إلى رئيس الجمهورية في غضون أشهر.

ومن الواضح أن السياسيين الخارقين لا يشتركون في أيديولوجية معينة أو يزرعون مظهرا خاصا. وهناك عوامل محددة تغذي صعود كل فرد. كان كاميرون مدعوما بمصالح مالية عازمة على إحياء حزب المحافظين. كما ساعدت خلفية أعمال ترامب ووضع "المنافس" مناشدة الذين فقدوا كل شيء مؤخرا.

لكن هؤلاء القادة لديهم بعض السمات المشتركة، بدءا من استخدام وسائل الإعلام الحديثة. قبل القرن العشرين، كان القادة نادرا على اتصال مباشر مع الجماهير. ثم جاء عصر الخطيب، عندما تحدثت شخصيات مثل ديفيد لويد جورج ورامزي ماكدونالد مباشرة إلى حشود كبيرة. وقام أدولف هتلر وونستون تشرشل بنفس الشيء، بمساعدة الميكروفون.

وقد دعا ظهور التلفزيون إلى تزكية هذا المنحى بوضوح - الذي فهمه جون كينيدي بجدارة - وكان أكثر ملائمة من أي وقت مضى للاستيلاء السريع على الخطاب العام. بلير وكاميرون قد لا يكونان خطيبين جيدين، لكنهما يعرفان كيفية تقديم أنفسهما على شاشة التلفزيون. كان أوباما قد مزج بين فن الخطاب وشخصية مرحة على شاشة التلفزيون.

ما يفتقد ترامب في المهارة البلاغية، يعوضه في قدرته على التلاعب بالجمهور، مع تويتر كوسيلته المفضلة لجمع الجماهير. رينزي وماكرون هم سادة الجهاز الصوتي.

وبطبيعة الحال، فإن الحصول على التغطية التلفزيونية المناسبة يأخذ بعض الجهد. لقد تودد ترامب إلى روبرت مردوخ، تماما كما فعل بلير، وكاميرون. وماكرون خبير بشكل مكثف في المصالح الإعلامية الفرنسية. وقد هيمنت شركات بيرلسكونى على موجات الإذاعة الإيطالية.

لكن هناك شائعة أخرى أكثر إثارة للقلق بين السياسيين السابقين: فهم يميلون إلى فقدان مناصبهم بسرعة، ويرجع ذلك إلى حد كبير إلى افتقارهم للمهارات السياسية. ولم يتمكن بلير من التوفيق بين مبادئه المحافظة الجديدة ومبادئ حزبه، وهو موقف وصل إلى حالة سلبية بدعمه السيئ للحرب التي قادتها الولايات المتحدة في العراق. وقد دفعه يأس كاميرون للفوز بالأصوات للدعوة إلى إجراء استفتاء حول عضوية بريطانيا في الاتحاد الأوروبي، مما أدى إلى استقالته.

كما تم تقليص قيادة رينزي بطريقة مماثلة: من خلال ربط مصيره السياسي باستفتاء حول الإصلاحات الدستورية الضرورية، حول التصويت إلى تقييم لحكومته. وقد بدأ عرض ترامب منذ اليوم الأول، مما يقوض ثقة حلفاء الولايات المتحدة ويعيق قدرة الجمهوريين على وضع جدول أعمالهم.

والسؤال المطروح الآن هو ما إذا كان ماكرون - الذي عزم على تأمين أغلبية لا يمكن تعويضها في الجمعية الوطنية الفرنسية - قادرا أن يكسر القالب، أو ما إذا كان سيقدم دليلا آخر على أن الدهاء في وسائل الإعلام ليس بديلا عن الخبرة في الخنادق السياسية.